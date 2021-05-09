Tulsa woman, Stilwell man die in separate single-vehicle crashes in NE Okla.

A Tulsa woman and a Stilwell man died in separate single-vehicle crashes over the weekend in northeast Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday.

Hayle Burr, 24, of Tulsa, and Randall Unger, 32, of Stilwell, died in the crashes.

Burr was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra south on 209th West Avenue, about 2.5 miles north and 6 miles west of Sapulpa in Creek County at 12:35 p.m. Sunday, when for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

She died while being transported to a hospital, troopers said.

A 4-year-old Tulsa boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was transported in stable condition to a Tulsa hospital. He was ejected from the vehicle about 13 feet, troopers said.

Neither were wearing seat belts, the OHP said. The condition of the driver and cause of the crash were under investigation.

The roadway is gravel at the site of the crash, troopers reported.

Unger was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion west on Oklahoma 100, about 4 miles west of Stilwell at 3:20 p.m. Saturday, when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the road, striking a tree.

Unger was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.