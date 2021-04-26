Tulsa orthodontist, family members among four people killed in Friday plane crash in Arkansas

A Tulsa orthodontist, two members of his family and a pilot died Friday after the single-engine plane they boarded in Muskogee crashed in a remote area of Arkansas during inclement weather.

A statement from Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro indicates that authorities in Arkansas notified the agency about finding the wreckage of a single-engine Piper PA-46 aircraft near Danville, Arkansas, around 11 a.m. Saturday.

The FAA had notified law enforcement earlier of the plane's disappearance. It had been reported missing Friday evening while en route from Muskogee Regional Airport to Williston Municipal Airport in Williston, Florida.

Molinaro said four people were aboard, but he said it would be up to local officials to identify them. A notation from the FAA contains the aircraft's N registration number, which records show is a match for orthodontist Mark Andregg, who had a practice near 61st Street and Mingo Road in Tulsa.

A sign posted on the front door of Andregg's office as of Monday evening states that "a number of dentists in Oklahoma are stepping up to help" Andregg's patients after the "terrible loss of a wonderful doctor and his family." It says treatment schedules should not be affected but that only those with emergencies should call the office for the time being.