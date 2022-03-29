Manuela Barrios was curious about the COVID-19 vaccine but harbored concerns and put it off because one of her children has a heart condition.

Barrios came across a social media ad about an Uma Center of Tulsa vaccination clinic March 3 with bilingual staff, so she took her 15- and 14-year-old children to it.

She had caught the virus earlier and missed work. She didn't want to repeat the experience nor potentially pass on the disease to others. So after hearing information in her native language of Spanish that alleviated her concerns, Barrios and her two children received their first doses of COVID vaccine.

"I would like to have everybody safe," Barrios said recently via an interpreter. "It's very important that everybody get the vaccine because of the benefits of the vaccine."

Barrios and her children are part of a trend this year in which Hispanic people are a greater share of new COVID vaccinations than ever before in Tulsa County — in part because Uma Center of Tulsa's Latino outreach efforts have grown.

"The Latino community was so badly hit in 2020-21 by COVID and its economic effects, so the Latino community went through a lot," said Martha Zapata, Uma Center of Tulsa's director. "So many Latinos have lost family members and friends. It has been really tragic, and we want to prevent that."

Hispanic people are about 16% of Tulsa County's population, but from mid-January through mid-February they accounted for 30% of new vaccinations, according to Tulsa Health Department's data analysis.

The trend in part was driven by Hispanic kids ages 5 to 11, who THD estimated to be about 21% of that demographic in the county but were about 35% of new vaccinations in that span.

Since August, Uma Center of Tulsa has been coordinating with and hosting vaccination clinics. The goal is to build trust and remove barriers for Hispanics, such as language, discomfort with government institutions, vaccine misinformation and help filling out forms.

The FDA and CDC in November approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency-use authorization in children ages 5 to 11. Zapata said Uma Center of Tulsa posted flyers in Spanish that children as young as 5 could be vaccinated. Traditional and social media ads were put out, too.

She then began to notice more Latino families showing up to clinics in December and thereafter. Some were young families. Others were children bringing elderly parents.

"We Latinos do everything as a family," Zapata said. "It moved my heart."

From August through March, Uma Center of Tulsa clinics have vaccinated more than 3,000 people.

Wayne Everett, THD data analyst, said Hispanic first-dose vaccinations continue to outperform their share of the county's population in March, just not at the peak levels in that four-week span earlier this year.

Everett said Hispanic people were only 2% of vaccinations by the end of January 2021, when the focus was on health-care workers, first-responders and older individuals. Hispanics are younger than the county population as a whole, contributing to that under-representation, he said.

Hispanics, roughly 16% of Tulsa County's population, now are about 12% of vaccinated people in the county, with the caveat that about 1 in 5 individuals don't report their ethnicity when immunized, he said.

Everett added that Hispanics generally comprised about 15% to 18% of new vaccinations in the county throughout most of 2021 — and then came the boost up to 30% beginning in mid-January.

"I was surprised to see numbers that high, so that forced me to dive into trying to validate them and then also look closely at the age differences between the county population and the Hispanics within Tulsa County," Everett said. "Obviously the Hispanic portion of that is partly explained by the fact that Hispanics are younger, but that doesn't explain all of it."

Zapata said Uma Center of Tulsa's vaccine clinics mostly are in partnership with the Caring Van, which sets up at different sites and is a program of the Oklahoma Caring Foundation.

Zapata said her group has received grant funding from Made to Save, a national nonprofit working to increase COVID vaccine access. Made to Save also provides training through physicians so that bilingual peer educators know how to informatively address questions.

Uma Center of Tulsa will add health screenings to its vaccination clinics beginning in April with medical students from a local chapter of the Latino Medical Student Association.

The Tulsa-based nonprofit began in July 2020 with mental health work, Zapata said, which has expanded to vaccinations and recently to business education, too.

She said her group partners with the City of Tulsa, Tulsa Health Department and the Tulsa Community Foundation to help make its outreach possible.

"During the pandemic was the right time to start this nonprofit," Zapata said of Uma Center of Tulsa. "I saw the need for programming and curriculum in Spanish for more outreach for Hispanics."

Barrios and her kids will receive their second doses soon at another Uma Center of Tulsa clinic.

She said the nonprofit's outreach is "very important" for individuals like herself who don't speak English and want to learn about the vaccine.

"It was easy for me to fill out the forms with help, and everyone was friendly," Barrios said.

Uma Center of Tulsa vaccination clinics

Cypress Event Center

1150 S. Sheridan Rd.

4 to 6 p.m. April 20

Tulsa & Creek Counties Senior Nutrition

3414 E. Pine

4 to 6 p.m. April 28

Nam-Hai Oriental Food Market

11528 E. 21st St.

4 to 6 p.m. May 11

Family Event Center, Jairo's Decorations

1701 S. Sheridan

4 to 6 p.m. May 25

