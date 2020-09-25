Tulsa man killed in Seminole County crash

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
A Tulsa man was killed in a Seminole County crash with a tractor-trailer Thursday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Tony Angelo, 68, was driving north on U.S. 377 just south of Bowlegs about when his pickup drifted left of center and struck the southbound truck about 5:15 p.m., according to an OHP report.
The impact pushed Angelo's vehicle off the road, rolling it at least three times, the report states.
Angelo was pronounced dead at a Seminole hospital.
The truck driver, a 30-year-old Comanche, Texas, man, was not injured, according to the report.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, troopers reported.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
918-581-8455
kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @K_Schlott
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.