Tulsa man killed in Seminole County crash

A Tulsa man was killed in a Seminole County crash with a tractor-trailer Thursday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Tony Angelo, 68, was driving north on U.S. 377 just south of Bowlegs about when his pickup drifted left of center and struck the southbound truck about 5:15 p.m., according to an OHP report. 

The impact pushed Angelo's vehicle off the road, rolling it at least three times, the report states. 

Angelo was pronounced dead at a Seminole hospital. 

The truck driver, a 30-year-old Comanche, Texas, man, was not injured, according to the report.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, troopers reported. 

