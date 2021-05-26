Tulsa man killed in Oklahoma 97 crash near Sapulpa

A Tulsa man died Monday in a collision on Oklahoma 97 at the 81st Street intersection north of Sapulpa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Michael Haley, 25, was driving a 2005 Chevy Aveo west on 81st Street about 6:30 a.m. Monday when the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, troopers said.

Haley's vehicle was then hit by a 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by a 69-year-old Sapulpa man, traveling north on Oklahoma 97.

Haley was pronounced dead at the scene with internal injuries, and the 69-year-old was taken to a Tulsa hospital and treated for minor injuries, troopers said.