Tulsa, Jenks transportation projects get federal funds

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials on Thursday announced millions in federal grants for transportation projects in Tulsa and Jenks.

The Indian Nations Council of Governments will receive $16.2 million to provide a multimodal trail system in connection with the South Tulsa and Jenks Dam project that separates bicyclists and pedestrians from motorized traffic along the east and west banks of the Arkansas River.

The project will complete sidewalk gaps and improve signals at intersections.

It will improve safety by separating non-motorized and motorized traffic.

It includes several sustainable projects, such as low-impact development to protect water resources, electric-vehicle charging stations and a land buffer along the river to reduce erosion.

The west bank connection will connect the City of Jenks with other trails on the west side of the river and to Tulsa and the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness.

The funds will allow officials to build a trail system connecting Jenks, Tulsa and the Muscogee Nation communities, said Jenks Mayor Cory Box.

It is also another step closer to making the south Tulsa and Jenks low water dam a reality, Box said.

“This moves us one step closer to realizing a dream Tulsans have had for over 50 years and is yet another reminder of the better city we can build when we work together,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

In 2016, both Jenks and Tulsa residents passed Vision Tulsa ballot measures to invest in the Arkansas River by building a south Tulsa and Jenks dam. The dam is expected to have a major economic impact along that stretch of the river.

With the multimodal trail system funded, officials said they are close to closing the loop on funding the dam project.

“For 50 years, city leaders have envisioned developing two lakes in our river,” said Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin. “This project will give us unlimited opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, exercise and gather as a community.”

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation received $10 million to reconstruct one mile of West 51st Street, including a connection under U.S. 75.

The project will include a sidewalk along the entire length, a new pedestrian bridge over a railroad and a new connection to the Arkansas River Trail.

It will include two bridges on U.S. 75 and two U.S. 75 ramp bridges over West 51st Street.

The project is expected to reconnect and revitalize a community that was divided and negatively impacted by the creation of U.S. 75.

Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz said the project will have a bike and pedestrian component to tie back to the trails over the river.

The Interstate 44 and U.S. 75 interchange is currently under construction, he said. The $250 million interchange is being built in phases, Gatz said.

“This 51st Street connection is a phase of that project that was pretty important,” Gatz said. “It ties everything back together as we continue with construction.”

The projects are among six totaling $48.7 million for Oklahoma from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity.

Total allocations this year were $2.2 billion. ​

Featured video: Five things to do this weekend around Tulsa