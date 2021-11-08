Tulsa Health Department receives first 3,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

The Tulsa Health Department on Monday received 3,600 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, according to an agency media release.

THD's first shipment is being used to supply its four regular vaccination clinic locations and some Tulsa County pandemic providers as needed, with more than 300 that are eligible to order and administer the vaccine.

Saint Francis Health System told reporters during a virtual conference that it received 1,000 doses Monday from THD.

Lori Just, THD's marketing and public relations coordinator, said a couple other providers let THD know that they had received orders independent of the agency, indicating that shipments are beginning to arrive here this week as expected.

"Most providers place their own vaccine orders, but as a public health agency we work to ensure that vaccine supply moves through Tulsa County as quickly and efficiently as possible," Just said of why some of its first shipment was divvied up to send to some other providers.

Just said THD anticipates another shipment of kids vaccine to arrive later this week.