Tulsa Health Department receives first 3,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

The Tulsa Health Department on Monday received 3,600 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, according to an agency media release.
THD's first shipment is being used to supply its four regular vaccination clinic locations and some Tulsa County pandemic providers as needed, with more than 300 that are eligible to order and administer the vaccine.
Saint Francis Health System told reporters during a virtual conference that it received 1,000 doses Monday from THD.
Lori Just, THD's marketing and public relations coordinator, said a couple other providers let THD know that they had received orders independent of the agency, indicating that shipments are beginning to arrive here this week as expected.
"Most providers place their own vaccine orders, but as a public health agency we work to ensure that vaccine supply moves through Tulsa County as quickly and efficiently as possible," Just said of why some of its first shipment was divvied up to send to some other providers.
Just said THD anticipates another shipment of kids vaccine to arrive later this week.
Parents and legal guardians can schedule appointments online beginning at an undetermined time Tuesday for their children to receive the vaccine at a THD clinic at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. Or they can call THD between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at 918-582-9355 to schedule an appointment.
Saint Francis Health System's vaccine scheduling portal is at www.saintfrancis.com/alerts/covid-vaccine and as of Monday afternoon had appointments available for ages 5 to 11.
There have been 14,147 confirmed cases and two deaths in Tulsa County among youth ages 5 to 17, according to THD.
Nearly two-thirds of all Tulsa County residents have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, with a little more than half being fully vaccinated, according to CDC data cited by THD.
David Donald, director of health system pharmacy services for Saint Francis, said some small shipments were received by Oklahoma last week — just not the large orders yet.
"Hopefully we can get some confirmation of when our shipment will come in, and it could be this week," Donald said.
The kid doses of Pfizer's vaccine are one-third the size of the doses given to ages 12 and older. The dosing schedule is the same, with the second dose taking place three weeks after the first shot.
THD said children who haven't received a seasonal flu shot or need other recommended childhood vaccinations can receive them at the same time as their COVID vaccination.
THD's COVID vaccination locations are:
• James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129th E. Ave. in Tulsa
• Central Regional Health Center, 315 S. Utica Ave. in Tulsa
• North Regional Health and Wellness Center, 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tulsa
• Sand Springs Health Center, 306 E. Broadway in Sand Springs