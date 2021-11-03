Tulsa Health Department expects kid doses of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive next week

The Tulsa Health Department expects the first kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Oklahoma next week.
Parents and guardians will be able to schedule appoints for their children ages 5 to 11 at a THD clinic once the vaccine arrives, with updates provided at www.vaccinate918.com and its social media accounts, according to THD's media release Wednesday.
More than 300 local providers are eligible to administer COVID vaccines, according to THD. Many pharmacies and doctors' offices will begin offering the doses — a third of the size given to ages 15 and older — when they receive supplies.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said the federal government's emergency-use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 is welcome for parents who are all too aware of the "substantial impact" the pandemic has imparted on classroom instruction.
"I completely agree that in-person learning is probably the best thing that we can do for our children, so the widespread disruption — I think it's one of the compelling reasons to think about vaccinations so that we can move beyond this pandemic and have kids back in school without these disruptions that have occurred," Bratzler said.
Bratzler noted that there have been 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 among the 28 million kids ages 5 to 11 in the U.S. He called it a "gross underestimation" of total kids infected because they are less likely to exhibit symptoms and be tested to catch cases.
In Oklahoma, he said, 34,713 kids in that demographic have tested positive.
Regarding hospitalizations in that age group, he said there have been 8,300 children across the U.S. and at least 350 in Oklahoma.
Dr. Shauna Lawlis, an adolescent medicine specialist at Oklahoma Children's Hospital, recently enrolled her nearly 1-year-old boy into Moderna's COVID vaccine trials.
Lawlis said she worries about Rhys becoming infected because he is too young to wear a mask and there are still many unvaccinated people in Oklahoma.
"It's been really hard having a kid during an international pandemic — hard to not take him out, not go places, try to avoid exposing him to people that might be sick," Lawlis said. "Now that we're seeing more kids get infected, I felt like it was really important to get him vaccinated as soon as I could."
Lawlis said the trial is randomized and that she was told her son has a 75% chance of having received the vaccine rather than a placebo as part of the control group. Eventually the trial will be unblinded, she said, and then they will learn if Rhys was vaccinated or not.
Rhys didn't have any adverse reactions to the shot, she said, and he calmed down quite quickly when he got snacks afterward.
Lawlis said she has a lot of experience in science. Her father is in biotechnology, so she grew up hearing about clinical trials and development of medications.
She said the technology behind the mRNA vaccines has been in the works for decades because it has been built on previous science.
"Being a doctor and being around colleagues who have a lot of experience with it, and we read the papers on it and really understand it — it made a lot of sense to me," Lawlis said. "I do trust it."