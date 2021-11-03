Tulsa Health Department expects kid doses of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive next week

Bratzler noted that there have been 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 among the 28 million kids ages 5 to 11 in the U.S. He called it a "gross underestimation" of total kids infected because they are less likely to exhibit symptoms and be tested to catch cases.

In Oklahoma, he said, 34,713 kids in that demographic have tested positive.

Regarding hospitalizations in that age group, he said there have been 8,300 children across the U.S. and at least 350 in Oklahoma.

Dr. Shauna Lawlis, an adolescent medicine specialist at Oklahoma Children's Hospital, recently enrolled her nearly 1-year-old boy into Moderna's COVID vaccine trials.

Lawlis said she worries about Rhys becoming infected because he is too young to wear a mask and there are still many unvaccinated people in Oklahoma.

"It's been really hard having a kid during an international pandemic — hard to not take him out, not go places, try to avoid exposing him to people that might be sick," Lawlis said. "Now that we're seeing more kids get infected, I felt like it was really important to get him vaccinated as soon as I could."