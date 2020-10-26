 Skip to main content
Tulsa Diocese exits state church coalition amid anti-hate campaign launch

  • Updated
Shannon Fleck.jpg

The Rev. Shannon Fleck, the conference's executive director, said the diocese balked at language that included the LGBTQ community as a group in need of inclusion and anti-discrimination measures. Oklahoman file.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A statewide coalition of faith groups released a theological statement condemning racism and discrimination on Friday, launching a new yearlong anti-hate campaign called “No Hate in the Heartland.”

The Oklahoma Conference of Churches moved forward with its new statement even though one of its members, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tulsa, withdrew from the coalition because of it.

The Rev. Shannon Fleck, the conference’s executive director, said the diocese balked at language that included the LGBTQ community as a group in need of inclusion and anti-discrimination measures.

“We are always hopeful that our faith communities can stand together, especially on matters of basic human rights and are disappointed that the Tulsa Diocese was not able to commit to standing with us in this vital work towards a more loving humanity,” she said.

