Tulsa County among six counties with more than 70% of its eligible population at least partially vaccinated against virus

Three in four Tulsa County residents ages 12 and older have at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, with Tulsa County being one of six counties in Oklahoma to be above the 70% threshold.
Statewide, 70% — or 2.329 million — Oklahomans ages 12 and older are at least partially vaccinated compared to 77.7% across the U.S., according to the state’s latest weekly epidemiology report. Oklahoma has 59.1% — or 1.965 million — of its eligible population fully vaccinated, with the U.S. at 67.2%.
The highest vaccination rate in the state is Oklahoma County at 81.3%, while Tulsa County is at 75.8%. The other four above 70% are Caddo (76.8%), Canadian (71.6%), Comanche (75.8%) and Noble (75.4%).
Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, said the downturn in COVID cases and hospitalizations after two months are following model projections that take into account vaccinated and natural immunity. But Oklahoma still has more work to do encouraging more vaccinations to create better overall population immunity.
“Vaccination rates are continuing to go up — and that’s good — although we’re not nearly as high as I think we need to be at,” Bratzler said Tuesday during the weekly Healthier Oklahoma Coalition media update. “But the other thing is a lot of people got infected with the delta variant and there is definitely natural immunity that occurs when you’ve been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 and recover from it.
“Now a couple of things we don’t know. How long will that (natural) immunity last ... and is it somewhat variant-specific?”
Or, in other words, will another variant evolve that evades natural immunity developed from infection by the delta variant or perhaps renders vaccinations less effective?
The daily average each week of first-dose vaccinations in Oklahoma has been declining since late August, about the time the delta variant-fueled surge was peaking.
Bratzler cautioned against becoming complacent because the pandemic isn’t finished yet.
There are some counties in Oklahoma that have yet to even reach the 40% level for partial vaccinations of their respective eligible populations against COVID-19.
Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey and Latimer all remain lower than 40%.
There are 52 out of 77 counties with cumulative percentages above 50%. Twenty-one counties have crossed the 60% mark.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday gave the nod toward smaller doses — a third of what’s given to teens and adults — of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for ages 5 to 11, according to the Associated Press.
The AP reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make more detailed recommendations for emergency use Tuesday, with a final decision on which youngsters should be vaccinated by the agency’s director soon to follow.
Interim State Health Commissioner Keith Reed on Wednesday said there are approximately 375,000 children ages 5 to 11 in Oklahoma and that vaccine supply won’t be a problem for them.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gitanjali Pai said the state is prepared to begin administering the kid-size doses as soon as emergency use authorization is granted.
“We know this is an extremely important step to help keep kids safely in school this year,” Pai said.
