Tulsa County among six counties with more than 70% of its eligible population at least partially vaccinated against virus

Three in four Tulsa County residents ages 12 and older have at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, with Tulsa County being one of six counties in Oklahoma to be above the 70% threshold.

Statewide, 70% — or 2.329 million — Oklahomans ages 12 and older are at least partially vaccinated compared to 77.7% across the U.S., according to the state’s latest weekly epidemiology report. Oklahoma has 59.1% — or 1.965 million — of its eligible population fully vaccinated, with the U.S. at 67.2%.

The highest vaccination rate in the state is Oklahoma County at 81.3%, while Tulsa County is at 75.8%. The other four above 70% are Caddo (76.8%), Canadian (71.6%), Comanche (75.8%) and Noble (75.4%).

Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, said the downturn in COVID cases and hospitalizations after two months are following model projections that take into account vaccinated and natural immunity. But Oklahoma still has more work to do encouraging more vaccinations to create better overall population immunity.