A 17-year-old boy drowned in Keystone Lake on Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

The boy, who was not identified due to his age, was from Tulsa and was swimming at Appalachia Bay with his family about 2:15 p.m. when he began struggling and went under water, an OHP report states. 

Troopers reported the boy's family tried to save him but was unsuccessful. His body was recovered from water about 8 feet deep, the report states.

The boy was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time. 

