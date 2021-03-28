Tulsa-based nonprofit withdraws protest of state's vendor choice for statewide health information exchange

A Tulsa-based nonprofit has dropped its challenge of the state’s competitive selection of a global technology company to deliver a statewide health information exchange.
MyHealth Access Network in a late Friday news release stated it told its attorneys to withdraw the protest that had been awaiting a hearing July 13 in front of an administrative law judge.
MyHealth lodged its protest with the state on Jan. 11, appealing after the state purchasing director turned away the nonprofit’s argument that the bid process was “heavily flawed” and “arbitrary.”
MyHealth’s board of directors voted Thursday to withdraw the filing.
“The health of Oklahomans is too important and there is simply too much work to do for us to get bogged down any longer in legal proceedings,” Dr. David Kendrick, MyHealth’s founder and CEO, wrote in a statement. “The work done by the hundreds of healthcare organizations participating in MyHealth over the past decade has saved lives and made our health care system more cost-effective.”
The state in December awarded Orion Health a $49.8 million contract for OKSHINE — Oklahoma State Health Information Network — to create statewide interoperability of health data by securely sharing patient health records among authorized entities.
MyHealth submitted a best and final offer of $41.7 million — $8.1 million less than Orion. The nonprofit says it later offered an unsolicited bid of $19.9 million after the state publicized a Medicaid change that essentially allowed MyHealth to cut costs in half without reducing deliverables.
Carter Kimble, OKSHINE’s executive director, welcomed the withdrawal.
“Our mission is to have Oklahomans’ health information travel with them regardless of where they are being served,” Kimble wrote in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with MyHealth and working towards that common goal.”
MyHealth said its focus is to use 10-plus years of experience to work collaboratively with OKSHINE, legislators and other stakeholders to achieve statewide records connectivity and participation.
The nonprofit says it connects 80% of health data generated in Oklahoma to help doctors and hospitals provide better patient care, with more than 100,000 patient encounters each day handled by MyHealth.
“Our network — which is composed of the state’s largest health care providers, hospitals, and tribal health systems — has to play a role in ensuring OKSHINE builds on that progress and success,” Kendrick wrote. “That means working with the state on establishing a working platform, aiding in connectivity, and assisting with the establishment of governance that can ensure patient privacy and security.”
Featured video: