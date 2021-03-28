Tulsa-based nonprofit withdraws protest of state's vendor choice for statewide health information exchange

A Tulsa-based nonprofit has dropped its challenge of the state’s competitive selection of a global technology company to deliver a statewide health information exchange.

MyHealth Access Network in a late Friday news release stated it told its attorneys to withdraw the protest that had been awaiting a hearing July 13 in front of an administrative law judge.

MyHealth lodged its protest with the state on Jan. 11, appealing after the state purchasing director turned away the nonprofit’s argument that the bid process was “heavily flawed” and “arbitrary.”

MyHealth’s board of directors voted Thursday to withdraw the filing.

“The health of Oklahomans is too important and there is simply too much work to do for us to get bogged down any longer in legal proceedings,” Dr. David Kendrick, MyHealth’s founder and CEO, wrote in a statement. “The work done by the hundreds of healthcare organizations participating in MyHealth over the past decade has saved lives and made our health care system more cost-effective.”

The state in December awarded Orion Health a $49.8 million contract for OKSHINE — Oklahoma State Health Information Network — to create statewide interoperability of health data by securely sharing patient health records among authorized entities.