Tulsa-based health information exchange awarded federal COVID grant amidst uncertainty about state's own HIE effort

Dr. Donald Rucker, recently the national coordinator of the federal office that awarded the grant, is concerned that the state is casting aside MyHealth to undertake an unnecessarily duplicative effort that won’t be ready amid a pandemic in which HIEs are vital for understanding and combating the novel coronavirus.

HIEs allow private medical records to flow efficiently in a secure manner among hospitals, providers, health agencies and patients via a central hub to deliver better health outcomes.

Rucker noted that MyHealth’s analytics are so valuable that he had the nonprofit demonstrate them for top health officials in Washington.

He said databases offered by HIEs are crucial for following patients in identifiable but private ways so that public health questions can be answered.

“So if you’re going to track somebody over time, you’re going to see: How long does it take before symptoms go away? What are late complications? When does immunity start? When does immunity end? What is the status of vaccinations?” Rucker said.