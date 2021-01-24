Tulsa-based health information exchange awarded federal COVID grant amidst uncertainty about state's own HIE effort

The federal government recently announced that a Tulsa nonprofit is receiving a $124,000 grant to track COVID-19 vaccination progress and related health outcomes in Oklahoma.
The funds will allow MyHealth Access Network to help clinicians contact high-risk patients who are at a high priority to be vaccinated, as well as to aid public health agencies in following up with those who still need a second dose, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announcement Tuesday.
Supporters of MyHealth — a health information exchange, or HIE — point to its value in improving the health of Oklahomans.
Meanwhile, the state is poised to start its own HIE with a global software company, despite a formal protest from the nonprofit, which submitted a lower bid for the contract.
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority awarded Orion Health a $49.8 million contract in December through a bid process to provide software for the state’s new HIE. MyHealth Access Network lodged a protest that described the state’s bid process as “heavily flawed” and “arbitrary” after its $19.9 million — nearly $30 million less than Orion — bid was not chosen.
Dr. Donald Rucker, recently the national coordinator of the federal office that awarded the grant, is concerned that the state is casting aside MyHealth to undertake an unnecessarily duplicative effort that won’t be ready amid a pandemic in which HIEs are vital for understanding and combating the novel coronavirus.
HIEs allow private medical records to flow efficiently in a secure manner among hospitals, providers, health agencies and patients via a central hub to deliver better health outcomes.
Rucker noted that MyHealth’s analytics are so valuable that he had the nonprofit demonstrate them for top health officials in Washington.
He said databases offered by HIEs are crucial for following patients in identifiable but private ways so that public health questions can be answered.
“So if you’re going to track somebody over time, you’re going to see: How long does it take before symptoms go away? What are late complications? When does immunity start? When does immunity end? What is the status of vaccinations?” Rucker said.
MyHealth’s $123,809 federal award is part of nearly $20 million in CARES Act funding doled out across the country for vaccine-tracking efforts by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, which is under the Department of Health and Human Services.
As a political appointee, Rucker was the office’s head until Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden.
Rucker said “long-haul” COVID sufferers — those who have health problems from the disease well after they are considered “recovered” — are another example of the importance of HIEs.
To learn about that ill-understood health issue, Rucker said, researchers need to analyze individualized patient and health data across time — not just a single report at a given point.
“You wouldn’t really know about the details of long-haul COVID without having a robust, built-up, successful, proven HIE,” Rucker said. “You could obviously start from scratch … and try to build something up.
“But if you want it for this pandemic, you want something that’s already built.”
The $124,000 grant is an indicator of MyHealth’s value and importance through the eyes of the federal government, which helped the nonprofit in its infancy with a competitive $12 million award in 2010.
Health information experts are confused by the state’s apparently electing to start its own HIE rather than take advantage of MyHealth, according to Lisa Bari, interim CEO of Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative, the national association of HIEs.
Bari on Friday called it “strange” for the state not to build off of MyHealth, with its decade of trust, connections and governance model designed by its members in Oklahoma.
“I think I and the national community really don’t understand what’s going on. I think it’s very opaque to the world,” Bari said. “I shared another story referencing (the Tulsa World’s) reporting yesterday, and people who are experts in health IT and HIE were so confused. They were like, ‘Why would they do that?’”
MyHealth is a member of the collaborative, and Dr. David Kendrick, MyHealth’s CEO, is a board member of the organization.
The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the state Office of Management and Enterprise Services still must approve the contract with Orion Health before it is fully accepted.
OMES has until Tuesday to render a decision on MyHealth’s protest.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office has been advised by its legal team not to comment until the MyHealth protest has concluded.
The Health Care Authority released a statement Friday:
“Until the protest is concluded, the lawyers representing the State have advised that we should not make comments to the media or anyone else regarding this matter.”
