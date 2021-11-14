Tullahassee leaders drive revitalization in Oklahoma’s oldest surviving all-Black town

TULLAHASSEE — Cymone Davis was on a mission, when she arrived to Oklahoma through the Tulsa Remote program in June 2020, to build an all-Black boarding school.
It’s still a mighty goal of hers. But in the meantime, she’s picked up a few other commitments as the town manager of Oklahoma’s oldest surviving all-Black town: Tullahassee.
Tullahassee is a Wagoner County community of roughly 100 people. It’s one of 13 surviving all-Black towns in Oklahoma. At one point, there were more than 50.
It’s seen better days, to say the least. Buildings are dilapidated. Vegetation is overgrown. There’s really not much going on, except for a strong community atmosphere of families that have lived there for decades, and longer.
The history
The history of Tullahassee, five miles northwest of Muskogee, is anything but small. It was originally a Creek Nation town in the mid-19th century before it started to increasingly populate with the Creek Freedman, Davis said. The town was eventually handed over to the Freedman in 1881.
By 1902, the town was incorporated and platted in 1907. A sign in front of Tullahassee’s post office — currently one of the town’s lone public buildings where people may be seen besides their home — has historical facts printed for the public to read. It was written by the Oklahoma Historical Society.
Like the Greenwood District, or better known as Black Will Street in Tulsa, it wasn’t long before Tullahassee starting thriving. In addition to an established school, Flipper Davis College emerged in 1916. It was the only private institution for African Americans in Oklahoma. The Missouri-Kansas-Texas railroad ran through the town. The A.J. Mason building in the center of town served many purposes. It was the place to be.
After the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921, Davis said Tullahassee’s population dwindled. By the mid-1930s, the population was a mere 250 people. By 1990, just 91 people lived there.
Tullahassee was, and still is, the closest Oklahoma Black township from Tulsa’s Greenwood District.
“We want to be mindful what happened 100 years ago, and we want to rebuild for the next 100 years,” Davis said. “It wasn’t just contained in Tulsa. There are a lot of people who fled out of these townships after the massacre.”
The first step
Davis was voted as the first town manager of Tullahassee in September 2020. She met Mayor Keisha Currin and knew immediately there was a golden opportunity to preserve the town’s history and revitalize it for African American families to re-center, and come back home.
“I instantly felt like we were cousins,” Davis said when describing Currin — who lives in Tullahassee and is deeply rooted there.
Both Davis and Currin are hopeful their efforts could inspire others to revitalize additional Oklahoma townships with a blueprint on hand.
That revitalization started last summer when Davis and Currin organized a volunteer clean-up effort at the A.J. Mason building, directly behind the Tullahassee welcome sign. It’s the oldest historic structure in Tullahassee, starting as a general store, a post office, and eventually a night club before closing in the 1980’s.
The A.J. Mason building is currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Up until May 2021, it looked like a dilapidated building and unkempt garden with overgrown vegetation. Rusty nails and wood were scattered on the crumbled floor due to its caved roof.
Knowing its significance, Davis and Currin thought — why not make it a museum and welcome center? So they formed a plan.
“The A.J. Mason building is truly the heartbeat of Tullahassee. What better way to start our revitalization efforts than with this building,” Davis said.
Volunteers from as close as Tullahassee and Muskogee, and as far as Oklahoma City and Langston, made the drive to pick up trash, cut vegetation and remove unwanted debris on numerous weekends. It was the ultimate community effort.
The vision
Davis’ background is not in public government, and she has no problem telling anyone that. She is, however, an educator with two master’s degrees.
Remember, she’s trying to build a school.
So when it pertains to revitalizing a town, Davis is taking it to the basic level: What does it take for a community to survive?
There isn’t a sales tax in Tullahassee, so there isn’t an inflow of funds coming in regularly, she said. Plus, the infrastructure is beyond outdated.
Partnerships and learning new strategies to rebuild infrastructure for the next century is going to be crucial, Davis added.
Whatever the community thinks is best is what Davis said she’ll support. She’ll just steer the ship.
“I envision a place for the community to voice what they desire for their own living — residential and business — I’d rather it all come from the people,” she said.
Once a new, revitalized community of Tullahassee is established, it will be a future-focused model for other Black townships to follow.
That’s their goal.
Reparations and equities
Most recently, the leaders of Tullahassee received national attention.
They joined a coalition over the summer formed by Mayors Eric Garcetti and Michael Hancock, of Los Angeles and Denver, called “MORE.” It stands for Mayors Organized for Reparations and Equities.
About a dozen communities across the U.S. joined the coalition, including Los Angeles, Austin, Denver and, the smallest of them all, Tullahassee. All of these communities have one thing in common by joining the coalition: the desire to develop programs and initiatives for reparations and equity.
“A lot of powerful minds from Oklahoma can really help guide the town,” Davis said.
One of those powerful minds is Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell. He joined the coalition in September and sat in on Tullahassee’s meeting.
A strong community
Drive to Tullahassee, and you probably won’t see much going on in the center of town. But if you go a down little bit farther, near some of the homes, you’ll find activity.
Families, young and old, often sit outside and talk amongst themselves. They may be barbecuing, or perhaps singing some songs from the Golden Age. During the daytime, residents may be mowing their lawn or working in the fields. It wouldn’t be uncommon to see folks stop at their post office box to grab their mail after a long day at work. It’s a community through and through, and a strong one, at that.
“People are deeply rooted here,” Davis said. “There truly is a strong sense of community here, and we want people to know we love our community.”
And that’s how they want to keep it.
Tullahassee will be host to their second, annual Thanksgiving lighting ceremony, Sunday, Nov. 28. It will be open to the public. There will also be a children’s wish list box at the event to collect toys for Tullahassee children for Christmas.
On Dec. 19, there will be a public, Christmas block party. All the gifts received from the wish list box will be handed out to the children at the block party.
“All we’re trying to do is light up the town,” Davis said.
Although Davis is referring to the planned holiday events, it truly is what she and many others are trying to do: light up Tullahaseee for generations to come.