Tullahassee leaders drive revitalization in Oklahoma’s oldest surviving all-Black town

They joined a coalition over the summer formed by Mayors Eric Garcetti and Michael Hancock, of Los Angeles and Denver, called “MORE.” It stands for Mayors Organized for Reparations and Equities.

About a dozen communities across the U.S. joined the coalition, including Los Angeles, Austin, Denver and, the smallest of them all, Tullahassee. All of these communities have one thing in common by joining the coalition: the desire to develop programs and initiatives for reparations and equity.

“A lot of powerful minds from Oklahoma can really help guide the town,” Davis said.

One of those powerful minds is Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell. He joined the coalition in September and sat in on Tullahassee’s meeting.

A strong community

Drive to Tullahassee, and you probably won’t see much going on in the center of town. But if you go a down little bit farther, near some of the homes, you’ll find activity.