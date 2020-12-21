Trump approves federal aid for central Oklahoma ice storm damage

Federal emergency disaster aid for central and western Oklahoma was approved Monday, President Donald Trump announced.

The assistance is for damage caused by the ice storms of Oct. 26-29.

The declaration makes available federal matching funds for state, tribal, and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities and infrastructure damaged in Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Dewey, Grady, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Logan, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, and Roger Mills counties.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said debris removal and other costs in those counties amounted to at least $27 million, and that his administration expects to submit a request for emergency aid in 16 more counties — Alfalfa, Blaine, Comanche, Custer, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Jackson, Kay, Lincoln, Major, McClain, Pawnee, Stephens, Tillman, and Washita.

“I am grateful to President Trump and his administration for getting this important assistance across the finish line to help Oklahomans,” said Stitt. “This funding will help us continue to recover from a historic winter storm.”