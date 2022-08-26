Trooper honored for 'true compassion' after helping man experiencing homelessness

OKLAHOMA CITY — On an early morning in July, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ricky Humdy drove past the line of duty.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority recognized Humdy of Tulsa for his actions by naming him trooper of the month. The OTA contracts with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for law enforcement coverage on the turnpikes.

Humdy was patrolling the Creek Turnpike around 6:30 a.m. July 2 when he saw a man sitting on the shoulder.

The man was wearing shorts, a shirt and had no shoes. He was working on his feet, which were in a bad state of affairs, Humdy said.

Humdy offered him a bottle of water and brought back two, one for the man and one for his feet.

Humdy was joined by Lt. Mike Yelton, a supervisor for XE troop, which patrols the Creek Turnpike.

Humdy asked the man if he wanted medical care, but the man adamantly refused.

Yelton stayed with the man while Humdy left for a run to Target.

“He was hungry for conversation more than anything,” Yelton said.

Yelton and the man talked about the man’s mother.

“Whether you are homeless or not, you still have a mom,” Yelton said. “So we talked about his mom and dad. He told me they used to send him money, but they stopped sending him money. He was strictly independent now.”

Humdy returned with a new pair of shoes, socks, peroxide and Neosporin to clean and treat the wounds on the man’s feet. He spent about $50.

“Any of us, you included — that could have happened to one of us in our lives,” Humdy said. “We are on the highway. If you take the wrong turn and keep taking wrong turns, any of us could be that guy.”

Yelton said they have not been able to locate the man again.

“All law enforcement, not just troopers — this is happening every day, every day,” Yelton said. “Somewhere, some officer is doing this for somebody, especially in the Tulsa area because there is such a vast homeless population.”

Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz commended Humdy for his service and humanitarian actions.

“What a kind and caring heart Trooper Humdy has to go out of his way and help a fellow Oklahoman like this,” Gatz said. “He really shows the true compassion of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and what they stand for.”

