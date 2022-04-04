Tribes defend sovereignty in Supreme Court McGirt filing

Any beef the state of Oklahoma has with the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling should be handled through Congress rather than the court system, according to a friend-of-the-court brief filed on behalf of the Five Tribes.
The Supreme Court brief, filed Monday by the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations, urged the court to dismiss claims by the state that it was undergoing a “criminal-justice crisis” since the court released its McGirt decision in July 2020.
“Instead of supporting funding requests, engaging with Congress, or negotiating with the Nations, the Governor and his counsel tout litigation to circumvent and undermine McGirt as the State’s primary effort,” the tribes claimed in their brief.
The U.S. Supreme Court is considering the last of the state of Oklahoma’s challenges to the court’s McGirt decision: whether it has authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in Indian Country.
The U.S. Supreme Court in March turned away the state’s request that it overturn its McGirt ruling entirely, instead focusing on the jurisdictional issue.
The landmark decision recognized that the Muscogee Nation reservation, which includes much of Tulsa, had never been disestablished by Congress.
The ruling meant that since statehood, the state of Oklahoma has not had jurisdiction to try a case within the Muscogee Nation reservation that involved a member of a federally recognized tribe. Jurisdiction in those cases rests with the federal government or tribal government, depending on the facts of the case.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, in a series of decisions, has since ruled that five other eastern Oklahoma tribes’ reservations with similar treaties with the U.S. government also were never disestablished.
As a result, much of the eastern half of Oklahoma has been acknowledged to be “Indian Country” when it comes to tribal criminal jurisdiction, leaving the state out of the jurisdictional loop when a case involves an American Indian.
The acknowledged tribal reservations are those of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, Quapaw and Seminole nations.
The state of Oklahoma is appealing an Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals decision in the case of Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta and several others where the victim was Indian and the perpetrator was a non-Indian.
The state of Oklahoma claims it has authority to still prosecute Castro-Huerta, while the tribes and others disagree.
The tribes’ brief was one of five filed in recent days in opposition to the state of Oklahoma’s claim that it has authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in Indian Country.
Others challenging the state’s claim include a group of former U.S. Attorneys, which includes Trent Shores, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
The U.S. Attorneys didn’t mince words in the opening sentence of their brief filed Monday.
“It is black-letter law that the states have no jurisdiction over crimes committed by Indians or against Indians in Indian Country,” the former federal prosecutors state in their brief, authored by Shores and former U.S. Attorneys from Montana, Tennessee, Idaho, New Mexico, Colorado, Minnesota, Maine, South Dakota and North Dakota.
“Oklahoma attempts to create the misimpression that state jurisdiction is the normal jurisdictional default role even when crimes arise in Indian country, and that the holding of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals was an aberration,” the prosecutors continued.
Shores was U.S. Attorney in the Tulsa office for about 3½ years until 2021, when the political appointee left to enter private practice. Shores, a member of the Choctaw Nation, is also a chief justice for the Kaw Nation.
Meanwhile, the Five Tribes claim the state of Oklahoma’s assertion that it has authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against tribal members in Indian Country threatened the Nations’ exercise of tribal self-government to improve public safety and well-being on their reservations and resurrects the threat of state encroachment on tribal sovereignty.
“Contrary to the State’s and its amici’s claims, the federal government is prosecuting both violent and non-violent crimes, as shown by U.S. Attorney’s announcements for grand jury indictments,” the tribes state.
Tribes are also increasing their law enforcement resources and capabilities. The Cherokee Nation spent $10 million last fiscal year to expand its justice system, according to the tribes.
The Choctaw Nation claimed it has spent over $24.8 million “in response to the affirmation of its reservation,” according to the tribes.
The Muscogee Nation claimed it has more than doubled its Lighthorse police budget from 2020 to 2022.
The Seminole Nation has increased its court funding by over 117% since the McGirt ruling.
The Chickasaw Nation, meanwhile, has more than 30 new personnel in its Lighthorse Police Department, more than doubled its prosecutorial staff and hired a new criminal investigator and a new supervisory probation officer.
The tribes are also increasing their physical infrastructure, with the Muscogee Nation planning three new police substations and a new 23,000 square-foot courthouse, according to court records.
The tribes together have filed nearly 13,000 criminal cases in their respective courts, according to the brief.
The state’s tale of a criminal dystopia in eastern Oklahoma is just that — a tale, according to the tribes.
“The State’s slanted telling provides no warrant for upsetting the law in Oklahoma — much less nationwide — regarding the allocation of criminal jurisdiction in Indian country,” the tribes argued.
While defending its sovereign right to prosecute cases involving its citizens, the Five Tribes argue that state prosecutors don’t do a great job themselves in their handling of existing cases, noting that the state only cleared about 36% of reported murders, rapes, robberies and violent crimes in 2019.
“A study found that where states and federal jurisdiction is concurrent, States often have proven to be less cooperative and predictable than the federal government in their exercise of authority,” the study found.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the matter April 27 followed by a decision expected by sometime mid-year.
McGirt v. Oklahoma: Supreme Court decision and aftermath
Jan. 11, 2022: Supreme Court: McGirt not retroactive; Oklahoma's appeals still on the table
Jan. 9, 2022: Most released due to McGirt have been charged either federally or tribally, Tulsa World analysis finds
Jan. 16, 2022: Bizarre dog killing exposes limits to cross-deputization agreements in wake of McGirt ruling
Dec. 14: Tribal leaders sound off as Stitt seeks change to hunting, fishing license compacts
Dec. 13: Supreme Court sets date with Oklahoma to respond to 40-plus McGirt appeals
Cherokee Nation disputes state's claim McGirt ruling has caused 'chaos'
Oct. 28: Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission asks city to withdraw brief on McGirt
Oct. 21, 2021: State appellate court extends McGirt ruling to include Quapaw Nation
Sept. 18, 2021: Oklahoma AG asks Supreme Court again to reverse or limit McGirt
Aug. 27, 2021: Gov. Kevin Stitt says McGirt legal decision is state's 'most pressing issue'
Aug. 26, 2021: Man at center of McGirt landmark legal case sentenced to 3 life sentences
Aug. 6, 2021: State asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn landmark McGirt decision
Aug. 1, 2021: U.S. House rejects $154 million for tribal judicial systems
July 19, 2021: Gov. Stitt sues federal government
July 19, 2021: Osage Nation seeks court affirmation that its reservation also was never disestablished
July 13, 2021: Contentious McGirt forum ends early after shout-down from audience
July 9, 2021: Cherokee Nation highlights expansion of legal system on anniversary of ruling
July 8, 2021: 'McGirt v. Oklahoma Community Impact Forum' set for July 13; tribal leaders irked
June 10, 2021: '80s serial rapist's claim he is 'Indian' for criminal jurisdictional purposes rejected
May 26, 2021: U.S. Supreme Court signals they could limit ruling
May 19, 2021: State-Tribal Litigation Fund bill passes
May 17, 2021: How Cherokee Tribal courts are handling the surge in cases
May 11, 2021: Oklahoma congressman's bill would allow tribes to compact with state on criminal jurisdiction
May 10, 2021: Cherokee, Chickasaw tribal chiefs announce support for federal legislation
April 29, 2021: State appeals court overturns two more death sentences
April 28, 2021: AG seeks to intervene in case of power plant objecting to property taxes
April 15, 2021: Appellate court rejects claims of two who failed to prove ancestry
April 14, 2021: Chickasaws question Gov. Stitt's rhetoric about McGirt impact
April 9, 2021: Four serving life sentences in state prison to get new trials
April 8, 2021: Death-row inmate's state conviction, sentence are in jeopardy
April 8, 2021: State appellate court dismisses five more cases on jurisdictional grounds
April 6, 2021: Cherokee AG says some cases dismissed by ruling could go unretried
April 1, 2021: State appellate court expands McGirt ruling
March 31, 2021: 'Fracture' in criminal system created by decision, Tulsa County DA says
March 18, 2021: Manslaughter conviction for ex-Tulsa Police officer overturned
March 14, 2021: Broken Arrow power plant claims county has no authority to levy property taxes
March 11, 2021: Court ruling means hundreds of state criminal cases will be shifted to tribal or federal courts
March 11, 2021: Cherokees expanding criminal justice system for larger role
March 7, 2021: Former principal chief isn't happy as McGirt decision hits home
March 4, 2021: Rogers County judge dismisses over 100 criminal cases
Feb. 1, 2021: Gov. Stitt takes on McGirt ruling during State of the State address
Jan. 28, 2021: McGirt decision impact on state oil and gas industry examined during OEPA briefing
Jan. 23, 2021: Oklahoma governor urges tribes to begin negotiating issues
Jan. 15, 2021: Tribes want Congress to allow criminal justice compacts with Oklahoma
The Cherokee Nation spent $10 million last fiscal year to expand its justice system. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. is pictured Sept. 30, 2020, in Tahlequah. A brief filed in U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of the Five Tribes states they have filed nearly 13,000 criminal cases in their respective courts.