Tribes critical after EPA grants Oklahoma regulatory authority in Indian Country

OKLAHOMA CITY — An eastern Oklahoma tribe is critical of the decision by federal regulators to grant the state continued authority to regulate key environmental programs across Indian Country.
The Cherokee Nation characterized state officials' granted request as a “knee jerk” reaction to a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that they asserted reaffirms tribal sovereignty across much of the state.
“It’s disappointing the Cherokee Nation’s request that EPA (the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) consult individually with affected Oklahoma tribes was ignored,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said Monday.
A spokesman for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation also said Monday that tribe was disappointed by the decision, calling it "a swift move meant to circumvent the appropriate time and available information to adequately respond. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation submitted a request for tribal consultation just two days after the Governor submitted his request. The nation was granted two consultations, but it seems the concerns raised did not suffice. The nation will continue seeking remedies to the situation."
