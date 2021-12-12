Tribes challenge state's arguments in McGirt fight going before Supreme Court

Tribal leaders in Oklahoma continue to challenge the legal foundations upon which the state has built its arguments against the McGirt ruling before the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 7.
The Cherokee Nation, in a brief filed Oct. 29, expressed its stance that the state’s petition should be denied in part because it gave no valid reason to revisit the issue.
The state’s claim that it also has jurisdiction over crimes committed by non-Indians on tribal land “is legally unsupported,” the tribe also says.
Since the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals acknowledged in March that the Cherokee Nation reservation had never been disestablished, the nation has filed charges in 261 of 395 cases the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office has identified as raising McGirt challenges, the tribe said in its brief.
Of the remaining cases, the nation said it was still reviewing 49 and had declined to prosecute 85, the latter in part because some didn’t involve crimes on the Cherokee Reservation or Indian offenders or because they had been picked up by federal prosecutors.
Through September, the Cherokee Nation had filed more than 2,000 felony and misdemeanor cases in its courts.
Other tribes are reporting similar prosecution numbers.
The Chickasaw Nation has filed more than 1,700 court cases since its reservation was acknowledged in March by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
Since the McGirt ruling in July 2020, the Muscogee Nation said it has prosecuted more than 2,700 felony and misdemeanor cases.
The Muscogee Nation, like the Cherokee and other tribal nations, said it has hired more prosecutors, public defenders, police officers, investigators, dispatchers and judges to handle the increased caseload.
The Muscogee Nation filing also notes that seven judges from other judicial districts are now hearing cases in the Muskogee-based Eastern District of Oklahoma federal court.
UCLA Law professor Carole Goldberg, appointed by President Barack Obama in 2010 to serve on the Indian Law and Order Commission, has gotten familiar with the state’s McGirt fight.
Goldberg said Oklahoma’s legal challenge reminds her of continuing jurisdictional disputes involving the state of Utah, the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation, and nearby cities and counties.
Decided in 2016, the case dealt with whether the state of Utah and several of its counties could prosecute tribal members for crimes the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it had determined were not the province of the state or counties.
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, who authored the McGirt opinion, wrote the Utah opinion while he was a judge on the 10th Circuit, which includes Oklahoma.
In the Utah opinion, Gorsuch took nontribal parties to task for repeatedly relitigating something decided decades ago.
“Courts of law exist to resolve disputes so that both sides might move on with their lives,” Gorsuch wrote. “Yet here we are, 40 years in, issuing our seventh opinion in the Ute line and still addressing the same arguments we have addressed so many times before.”
