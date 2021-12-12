Tribes challenge state's arguments in McGirt fight going before Supreme Court

Tribal leaders in Oklahoma continue to challenge the legal foundations upon which the state has built its arguments against the McGirt ruling before the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 7.

The Cherokee Nation, in a brief filed Oct. 29, expressed its stance that the state’s petition should be denied in part because it gave no valid reason to revisit the issue.

The state’s claim that it also has jurisdiction over crimes committed by non-Indians on tribal land “is legally unsupported,” the tribe also says.

Since the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals acknowledged in March that the Cherokee Nation reservation had never been disestablished, the nation has filed charges in 261 of 395 cases the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office has identified as raising McGirt challenges, the tribe said in its brief.

Of the remaining cases, the nation said it was still reviewing 49 and had declined to prosecute 85, the latter in part because some didn’t involve crimes on the Cherokee Reservation or Indian offenders or because they had been picked up by federal prosecutors.

Through September, the Cherokee Nation had filed more than 2,000 felony and misdemeanor cases in its courts.