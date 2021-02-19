Tribal health services continue vaccine clinics despite weather interruptions

The Osage Nation resumed its vaccine clinics Friday after cancellations due to the major winter storms that hit the area earlier in the week.

The Wah-Zha-Zhe Health Clinic hosted a first-dose Moderna vaccine clinic Friday for patients who scheduled appointments that were canceled due to the weather. They also opened the vaccine clinic to any Native American 30 years or older or eligible patient who has an established health chart at the facility.

A second-dose Pfizer clinic will be rescheduled for next week, health officials said Friday.

The Wah-Zha-Zhe Health Clinic will host a second-dose Moderna vaccine clinic Saturday for patients who received the first does at the facility's drive-through vaccine event Jan. 23, as well as for those whose appointments were canceled due to the weather and any other Native American citizen 30 or older with a health chart at the Wah-Zha-Zhe Health Clinic.

The Saturday vaccine clinic will be at the Osage Nation Civic Center, 1449 W. Main St. in Pawhuska, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, Moderna vaccinations will be held at the Osage Casino Hotel Event Center, 951 W. 36th St. North in Tulsa, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for casino employees and any Native American with a health chart at the Wah-Zha-Zhe Health Clinic.