Transportation secretary outlines $5 billion road plan; turnpike widening, Gilcrease Expressway among plans

Gatz said the plan could change.

“This is a transparent, early announcement,” he said. “We have a lot of work left to do to start to put detail to it.”

In related action, Gatz called attention to a section of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that provides an interstate designation for U.S. 412 from Interstate 35 east to Interstate 49 in Arkansas.

“That would include the Cimarron and Cherokee turnpikes and the section of 412 really between state highway 99 and the end of the Cherokee Turnpike that is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation section,” Gatz said.

The designation can only be put on that section of U.S. 412 after the length is brought up to interstate standards, Gatz said.

“It means after we do the work to bring the corridor up to interstate standards, it is already approved to have an interstate shield put on it designating it as the best facility available, he said.

“It is not part of the turnpike plan but connects to a lot of it,” Gatz said.