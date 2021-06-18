Tonkawa man dies after being pinned under vehicle in Kay County collision

A Tonkawa man died after he was pinned under his vehicle in a collision near Blackwell, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Charles Stewart, 49, was driving a 1996 Dodge pickup south on 13th Street about a mile south of Blackwell about 1:30 p.m. Friday when the vehicle ran a stop sign, hitting a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by a Newkirk man, troopers said.

Stewart was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, troopers said. He was pinned under his pickup for about 20 minutes before being freed by Blackwell firefighters.

He was taken by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the OHP said.

The Newkirk man was taken by a personal vehicle to a Stillwater hospital, where he was treated for head and internal injuries and released.