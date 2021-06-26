Toll collectors to be reassigned as turnpikes transition to cashless

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Damrill said the toll cost for PlatePay customers will be higher due to increased back office work and the cost of mailing the invoices.

There will be a $5 service charge if the PlatePay bill is not paid within a month, Damrill said.

The agency is also working on app to allow the PlatePay customer to pay a reduced rate if remitted before the invoice is received, Damrill said.

If the bill goes unpaid after several months, the agency can put flag on the vehicle registration, requiring the bill to be paid before the tag can be renewed.

Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz said the overarching reason for doing away with cash is safety, citing accidents as drivers leave the mainline to pay and then return.

“We are one of the last to convert,” Damrill said. “Pretty much every other state has gone cashless; 36 states have tolling. We are one of the last to convert.”

The OTA piloted the program at the Peoria Elm interchange on the Creek Turnpike. According to the OTA, 88% of those using it already paid by using PikePass.

The Gilcrease Expressway in Tulsa is being built with a cashless toll collection system, Damrill said. It is expected to open in 2022, he said.