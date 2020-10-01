 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tips sought in fatal shooting of runaway boy from Midwest City

Tips sought in fatal shooting of runaway boy from Midwest City

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 12-year-old boy died after being shot Wednesday night, Midwest City police said.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Sand Hills Apartments, 1424 N Midwest Blvd., where they found several bystanders rendering first aid to the boy, who had been shot in the chest, authorities said.

The boy, who was earlier reported as a runaway from Midwest City, was transported to OU Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

His parents have been notified, police said.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some content requires a subscription to read.

Featured video: Early voting will be at ONEOK Field, says Tulsa County Election Board secretary

Featured gallery: Meet 61 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News