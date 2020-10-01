Tips sought in fatal shooting of runaway boy from Midwest City

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 12-year-old boy died after being shot Wednesday night, Midwest City police said.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Sand Hills Apartments, 1424 N Midwest Blvd., where they found several bystanders rendering first aid to the boy, who had been shot in the chest, authorities said.

The boy, who was earlier reported as a runaway from Midwest City, was transported to OU Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

His parents have been notified, police said.

