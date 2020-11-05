 Skip to main content
Tinker Air Force Base declares public health emergency following increase in COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY - Tinker Air Force Base declared a health emergency on Thursday and has implemented mandatory mask use on base as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in the Oklahoma City area.

Tinker Installation Commander Col. Paul Filcek said the “increasing risk to force and risk to mission with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Oklahoma, the surrounding counties and Tinker AFB” were the reasons for the declaration.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,101 new COVID-19 cases. The state's cumulative number of cases during the pandemic is 12,873.

Oklahoma's 7-day average of new infections is now nearly 1,400, the highest rate yet during the pandemic.

