Time to toss the onions? Salmonella outbreak hits Oklahoma, Texas hardest

Oklahoma health officials are reporting 98 individuals sickened in a salmonella outbreak tied to onions shipped to 37 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 652 people across the U.S. were sickened, Oklahoma behind only Texas with 158 affected, and at least 129 people have been hospitalized. No one has died.

Affected red, white and yellow onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, according to a news release, and may have stickers identifying the brand or country of origin.

"If you have unlabeled fresh whole red, white or yellow onions at home, throw them away and don’t eat them," a news release from Oklahoma State Department of Health states.

Salmonella may cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps and vomiting within six hours to six days after consumption of the bacteria. Those experiencing symptoms are urged to contact their health care providers for testing and possible investigation, according to the news release.

“Health department representatives will ask what you ate in the week before you started to get sick, so ... it’s a good idea to start making a list of the foods you’ve eaten during that time frame so that key information is readily available,” Jolianne Stone, state epidemiologist, said in the release.