Tim Stanley: WWII POW portrait by mystery artist donated to Pawhuska museum

With the news that he was finally going home, Edward Tinker didn't have to think long about what to pack.

About the only items still in his possession, outside of his pride and self-respect, were the clothes he had on.

But Tinker, a Pawhuska native, had acquired at least one new thing during his time as a prisoner of war. And there was no way he was going to leave without it.

"If you look close you can still see the creases from where he rolled it up and tucked it into his shirt," Tinker's daughter Lisa said of the drawing, which a fellow POW made of her father while they were imprisoned together.

A portrait of him sketched in pencil, the late Tinker — a retired Air Force major and member of a prominent Osage Nation family — displayed it for years in his home.

"It was really the only thing he had from that experience," said Lisa Tinker, who lives in Los Angeles. "It obviously meant something to him."

Her hope now, she added, is that it will mean something to everyone else who sees it. Lisa recently donated the portrait to the Osage Nation Museum in Pawhuska, where it is now on display.

"It was hard to let go of it," she said. "But I felt it was time. I wanted it to be someplace where it would be valued and where as many people as possible would see it."

The Tinker family name is well known in the tribe, as well as in Oklahoma. Edward Tinker was the nephew of late Maj. Gen. Clarence L. Tinker, for whom Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City is named.

Clarence Tinker was the first Army general to be killed in action in WWII. His son, Maj. Clarence Tinker Jr., also died in the war.

Unlike his relatives, Edward Tinker survived the war to return home. But not before coming close to sharing their fate.

A P-38 fighter pilot and veteran of many combat missions, his closest call was on the occasion that led to his capture.

Lisa Tinker said she heard the story many times over the years and it never got old.

"He was such a great storyteller, and at family gatherings, we were always like 'Daddy, tell the story,'" she said.

It happened in December 1943 during a raid over Axis ally Bulgaria. While providing escort protection for unit bombers, Tinker's fighter took a serious hit from an enemy aircraft's guns and caught on fire.

As the flames spread, Tinker was forced to bail out.

But before he could jump free of the plane, it exploded, blowing him up into the air.

Fortunately, his parachute was still intact, and he was able to deploy it.

The landing was hard and he was banged up. But he was alive.

"My dad was a very chill kind of guy," Lisa said, "and it tells you everything you need to know about him that instead of combat boots, he had worn his Oxfords that day.

"Well, they were blown off in the explosion. So there he was in his stocking feet in a snowy clearing."

Presumed dead

Quickly captured by local villagers, Tinker was hauled off to the nearest jail.

From there, he was transferred to a POW Camp near Shumen, Bulgaria.

Tinker, who had a young wife and baby son back home, missed a chance to get word out through the Red Cross that he was alive. So for the next several months, the family thought Tinker was dead.

"My mother received a letter from a unit chaplain saying that he was missing in action and presumed killed," Lisa said.

Tinker ended up spending nine months at the Shumen camp, which at its peak was home to nearly 300 captive U.S. airmen, including over 120 officers.

Tinker and other POWs were fortunate in that their Bulgarian captors treated them relatively well. Meals were meager but nobody was tortured, he recalled later.

He would remain grateful to the Bulgarians, who later, as Russian troops were closing in, freed the POWs and helped them get back to American forces.

Tinker received several decorations for his service, among them a Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart and multiple Air Medals.

He went on to a long career with the Air Force. He served 31 years total, including in the Korean War, where he flew jet fighters, his daughter said. Every plane he flew was given the same name, she said: "Tinker's Toy."

Tinker died in 2003 at 85. He is buried at Pawhuska City Cemetery.

Tinker didn't remain shoeless after his escape from the burning plane, his daughter said.

Most likely he was given some boots in the town before his transfer to the camp.

Otherwise, there would be no change of clothing for the rest of his captivity. And he would leave with just the clothes he had on.

About that one other item he brought with him, tucked inside his shirt, there's a question the family would like an answer to.

Who was the prison camp artist? They never asked Tinker.

The picture is signed "To Tinkie," but the name or initials that accompany it are too hard to make out, Lisa said.

She would love to find out who the artist was and make contact with his family.

"I've always wondered how many other pictures of the POWs this person drew. There must've been others."

As for the one of her father, Lisa is at peace with her decision to donate it.

It's in the right place now, she said.

"I couldn't be happier with how kind and gracious the museum has been."