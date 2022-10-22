Tim Stanley: Tulsa native lost at sea during WWII commemorated at Fort Gibson

Where his body finally came to rest most likely will never be known.

The Pacific, as a graveyard, mostly comes with no markers or inscriptions.

But what is known about Joseph D. West is that he was missed. And more than 77 years later, family members have taken a step to acknowledge both his life and their loss.

On Wednesday at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, a dedication was held for a memorial headstone for West, with cemetery officials and a veterans honor guard joining the family to pay their respects.

A 37-year-old Tulsa native and Nowata resident, West died during World War II, one of 158 men who went down with the USS Drexler in a kamikaze attack on May 28, 1945.

As with many sailors lost with their ships during the war, West’s remains went unrecovered. Eventually, he was pronounced dead.

Until this week, West never had an actual physical marker.

“It’s really been on my heart for years to have something, but I didn’t know how or what to do about it,” said Cindy Miller of Nowata, West’s granddaughter.

West’s name, she said, is listed on a war memorial at the Nowata County Courthouse, as well as at Hawaii’s National Memorial of the Pacific Cemetery, where it’s inscribed alongside those of other missing service members.

But that’s not the same as having an actual marker.

The effort to obtain one for West, she said, started when she visited the cemetery at Fort Gibson.

After Miller told cemetery officials about her grandfather, “they jumped on it and took it from there,” she said. “They’ve been wonderful.”

“The family is still carrying the torch, and we ought to, too,” said Aaron Isom, the cemetery’s assistant director.

He said memorial headstones and markers are furnished at no cost by the Department of Veterans Affairs for veterans whose remains are not recovered or identified.

Now that West has one at Fort Gibson, the cemetery can play a role in preserving his memory.

The man in the photo

Less than 50 seconds.

That was all the time sailors had to escape once the Drexler started to sink.

And for West and far too many of his shipmates, it wasn’t enough.

The events that led to the Drexler’s rapid demise had begun just minutes earlier.

At 7 a.m. on May 28, 1945, the U.S. Navy destroyer and a neighboring vessel, the USS Lowry, were positioned off Okinawa when they found themselves under attack by Japanese kamikazes.

One of the kamikazes, suicide pilots who deliberately crashed their explosive-laden planes into ships, targeted the Lowry but missed and hit the Drexler.

It was left damaged and on fire. But the ship’s guns kept firing, shooting down two of the attackers.

A minute later, a second kamikaze hit the Drexler, though. And this time, the force of the explosion caused the ship to roll over almost onto its side.

It began to sink immediately.

In less than a minute it was gone.

Of the crew, 199 would survive. West, a Navy fireman 1st class, and 157 others were lost.

West left behind a wife, Lucille West, and four children in Nowata. They included Miller’s mother, who was around 6 at the time.

Miller is sad to say it, but she knows “almost nothing” about her late grandfather.

Her mother didn’t remember him well. And her grandmother, who never married again, died when Miller was 2, so she never got to ask her about him.

About all Miller knows is based on a single image — a photograph of West that her mother kept and is now hers.

From that and what she knows of his late brothers, she pictures her grandfather as a “burly man.” He was a carpenter by trade, she said.

Miller hopes there are Drexler survivors still alive with whom she could connect. Who knows — there might be someone out there who even remembers West.

While they can’t fill in personal details, Fort Gibson National Cemetery officials are happy they were able to help with some emotional closure.

“Here was somebody who was lost at sea and who has no final resting place,” Isom said. “It’s the right thing to do, and certainly it’s part of our mission.”

