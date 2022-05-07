Tim Stanley: Mother's Day and Blue Star moms have long history together

Five blue stars on a white background.

From where they were displayed — in the front window of the Caldwell home — no one passing by on Willow Street in Durant could have missed them.

The stars, adorning a small flag, proclaimed two things to the world:

A Blue Star Mother lived at that address, and she had five children currently serving in the military.

This year, with Mother’s Day and V-E Day falling on the same day, Sunday, May 8, it got me to thinking about the Caldwells, whose story I first heard from late Tulsan Bill Caldwell, the youngest of the family’s five sons.

Back in 1945, when V-E Day (or Victory in Europe Day) was first declared, marking Germany’s surrender in World War II, it came just four days before Mother’s Day.

The appropriateness of that was remarked upon in news articles of the day. After all, who better to appreciate the end of a war — one that was largely fought by their sons — than the nation’s mothers?

But for Mamie Caldwell of Durant, that Mother’s Day would be complicated.

It had been just a few weeks since the telegram arrived, informing her that her son Bill was missing.

She was still awaiting word on his status.

Window flags

Blue Star Mothers of America, which turns 80 years old this year, traces its origins to WWII.

A support organization for mothers with sons or daughters in active-duty service, it started in February 1942, prompted by a newspaper article in Flint, Michigan.

The article, which requested information about children serving in the armed forces, drew responses from more than 1,000 mothers.

From there, a national organization was formed, with local chapters following quickly around the country.

Almost overnight, the Blue Star flags began popping up in windows of homes everywhere — each, as it were, providing a window into a mother’s soul.

Many of those mothers had multiple sons in service. However, few of them could top Mamie Caldwell.

All five of her sons had gone off to war, each serving in a different branch and each in a different part of the world.

She was rightfully proud.

As the only Blue Star mom in Durant with five stars on her flag, “she was so proud she couldn’t contain herself,” Bill Caldwell recalled to us in 2015.

“She was a sweet little woman,” he added. “She loved to talk about her boys. (By going to war) her sons were doing what they needed to do, what they were supposed to do.”

What Mamie was supposed to do, though, when one of her boys became missing in action, was not as clear. Like other mothers, she could only wait and pray.

Bill, a B-17 pilot, had been on a mission over Germany when his aircraft was shot down. That was April 1945, and he and his crew were initially declared missing.

It would be late May, according to the Durant newspaper, before the family got news from the Red Cross that Bill was alive. He’d been liberated as a prisoner of war and was safely back in American hands.

He was lucky. Five of his crewmates had died in the plane crash.

Eventually, with the war at last over, Bill and all of the Caldwell boys made it back home safely.

That, in turn, would make the next Mother’s Day, 1946, a much sweeter one for Mamie.

With Mother’s Day again upon us, let’s give a thought to all mothers, but especially those who, for whatever reason, find themselves separated from their children.

May they soon be reunited and their hearts made whole again.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.