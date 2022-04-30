Three OU students dead after vehicle hit by tractor trailer Friday night in Kay County

Three University of Oklahoma students were killed in a collision Friday night with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 35 in Kay County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The men were identified as Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois; and Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana. They were students at the University of Oklahoma School of Meteorology.

"The university is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of three students," a statement from OU said. "Each were valued and loved members of our community. At this time, we ask the public to respect the privacy of their families."

According to OHP, Nair was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan southbound on I-35 in stormy weather when the vehicle began to hydroplane, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and leave the road. Nair got the vehicle back on the road, but it was disabled, blocking the outside lane.

A 2020 semitractor was southbound when it collided with the Volkswagen, pinning the occupants of the vehicle for over five hours. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP.

The truck driver was treated for his injuries at Blackwell Regional Hospital and released.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.