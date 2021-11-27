Three killed in separate crashes Friday across northeast Oklahoma

Two women and a man were killed Friday in separate crashes in northeast Oklahoma.
A Bartlesville woman was killed late just before 8 p.m. in a collision involving multiple vehicles on U.S. 75 in Washington County, about six miles south of Ramona.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, 45-year-old Emily Hood, was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
About 12 hours earlier, a fiery crash in Kay County claimed the life of a Newkirk woman.
Kennisue J. Hopkins, 51, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet pickup when her failure to yield at a stop sign resulted in a collision around 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The other driver, a 21-year-old Blackwell woman, was air-evacuated to a Wichita hospital with multiple injuries. A passenger, also a 21-year-old Blackwell woman, was air-evacuated to a Tulsa hospital with multiple injuries. Troopers listed both were wearing their seatbelts and were hospitalized in stable condition.
A Spavinaw man was killed Friday afternoon in a collision on Oklahoma 82 in Mayes County.
Michael Shearrer, 48, was driving a 2012 Jeep southbound just before 5 p.m. when a 2015 GMC pickup drove into his path and struck the Jeep head-on, according to a preliminary crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The driver of the pickup, a 60-year-old from Eucha, was air-evacuated to a Tulsa hospital in good condition, along with a 60-year-old female passenger who was transported by ground.