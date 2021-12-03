Three killed in head-on crash near Purcell Thursday

Three people were killed Thursday evening near Purcell after a head-on crash on a two-lane Oklahoma highway.

A 34-year-old Blanchard woman was driving a 2008 Ford F150 westbound on Oklahoma 39, troopers said, when she attempted to pass two vehicles in a no-passing zone just after 6 p.m.

Despite both drivers attempting to swerve to avoid the collision, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the pickup struck a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Kimberly Hartline, 39, of Dibble. The Rogue spun back into oncoming traffic and struck the rear fender of a third vehicle before coming to rest.

Hartline and two passengers — Madysun Faber, 18, of Dibble and a 15-year-old Moore boy — were pronounced dead at the scene. A 2-year-old girl, also of Dibble, was hospitalized in good condition.

The F150's driver, the truck's only occupant, was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital in serious condition, according to the preliminary crash report.

The driver of the third vehicle, its sole occupant, was not injured.

Airbags deployed in the F150 and the Rogue, troopers said, reporting the cause of the collision and conditions of the drivers involved remains under investigation.