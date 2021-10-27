Three key State Health Department resignations were unrelated to commissioner's exit, interim leader says

Jennifer Lepard resigned as chief operating officer to accept a job as the Oklahoma Health Department's chief of health, wellness and community partnerships.

Around a month ago, Kathie A. Darr was hired to work for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, after serving as a legislative liaison for the Health Department.

Reed said he is honored to serve temporarily as the state health commissioner but will be happy to retain his position as a deputy health commissioner once a hire is made.

He has orchestrated the state's COVID vaccine rollout and appeared in media briefings to talk with reporters.

Reed said the State Health Department is strong and well-positioned to fight for the best public health for all Oklahomans, with an "extremely dedicated" staff. The state's network of local health departments across the state allows it to reach residents in their own communities to provide critical services, he said.

"We're continuing normal day-to-day operations thanks to state leadership, public health officials and our staff across the state," Reed said.

There has been a revolving door in leadership positions at the Health Department throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.