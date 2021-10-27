Three key State Health Department resignations were unrelated to commissioner's exit, interim leader says

Three other recent high-profile resignations at the Oklahoma State Department of Health aren't tied to the state health commissioner's departure, the interim leader of the agency said Wednesday.
Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed said the fact that the resignations came close together is an "absolute coincidence." Reed said the chief financial officer position has been posted publicly and that the chief operating officer opening is being adjusted on the organizational chart before that opening is also published.
"I understand the timing was really close, but no, completely unrelated," Reed said.
The Health Department media briefing on Wednesday came five days after Dr. Lance Frye resigned as state health commissioner, with the state's media release announcing the resignation offering no reason for his departure.
Frye's resignation was announced a day after Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican legislative leaders came out vehemently against the Health Department's decision to allow a nonbinary designation on birth certificates to resolve a lawsuit.
The chief financial officer was Andrew Halko, according to an August organizational chart.
Jennifer Lepard resigned as chief operating officer to accept a job as the Oklahoma Health Department's chief of health, wellness and community partnerships.
Around a month ago, Kathie A. Darr was hired to work for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, after serving as a legislative liaison for the Health Department.
Reed said he is honored to serve temporarily as the state health commissioner but will be happy to retain his position as a deputy health commissioner once a hire is made.
He has orchestrated the state's COVID vaccine rollout and appeared in media briefings to talk with reporters.
Reed said the State Health Department is strong and well-positioned to fight for the best public health for all Oklahomans, with an "extremely dedicated" staff. The state's network of local health departments across the state allows it to reach residents in their own communities to provide critical services, he said.
"We're continuing normal day-to-day operations thanks to state leadership, public health officials and our staff across the state," Reed said.
There has been a revolving door in leadership positions at the Health Department throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reed is the third state health commissioner since the pandemic began less than two years ago, and the department is on its fourth state epidemiologist in that time frame.
After only three months on the job, the Health Department's newly selected Public Health Lab director submitted his resignation letter in April amid Stitt's controversial decision to move the lab to Stillwater from Oklahoma City in a move that has hit road bumps and taken much longer than officials originally conveyed.
Reed said some of that turnover was by design, such as contracts with state universities to fill the state epidemiologist post after the first one left.
"Being in public health during a pandemic like this is difficult; it's extremely stressful," Reed said. "There are a number of reasons that people make decisions to change positions or move on. I really couldn't speak to those individuals — why they made changes."