 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Three Georgia children killed in SE Oklahoma crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Muse locator map

Map shows the location of Muse, in LeFlore County, where three children were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Three young boys from Georgia were killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in LeFlore County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers are still investigating what happened, but no one involved was wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 259 about 6 miles southeast of Muse, an unincorporated community about 17 miles southeast of Talihina. 

The boys' names were not released, but troopers said they are a 9-year-old, an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old, all from Columbus, Georgia.

The driver of the 2017 Volvo truck in which they were riding, a 37-year-old man from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and an adult passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Columbus, were stable when they were taken to a Hot Springs, Arkansas, hospital, the OHP reported.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Could the Arctic unleash the next pandemic?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert