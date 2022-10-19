Three Georgia children killed in SE Oklahoma crash

Three young boys from Georgia were killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in LeFlore County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers are still investigating what happened, but no one involved was wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 259 about 6 miles southeast of Muse, an unincorporated community about 17 miles southeast of Talihina.

The boys' names were not released, but troopers said they are a 9-year-old, an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old, all from Columbus, Georgia.

The driver of the 2017 Volvo truck in which they were riding, a 37-year-old man from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and an adult passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Columbus, were stable when they were taken to a Hot Springs, Arkansas, hospital, the OHP reported.