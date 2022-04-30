Three dead after vehicle hit by tractor trailer Friday night in Kay County

Three men are dead after a collision with a tractor trailer Friday night on Interstate 35 in Kay County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The men were identified as Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, TX, Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois and Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana.

According to OHP, Nair was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan southbound on I-35 when the vehicle began to hydroplane, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and leave the road. Nair was able to get the vehicle back on the road, but was disabled, blocking the outside lane.

A 2020 freightliner tractor trailer was driving southbound when it collided with the Volkswagen, pinning the occupants of the vehicle for over five hours. The driver and passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP.

The driver of the tractor trailer was treated for his injuries at Blackwell Regional Hospital and released.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.