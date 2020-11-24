 Skip to main content
Third Oklahoma veterans center sees COVID-19 outbreak

112420-tul-nws-veterans-p1

Thirty-six veterans living at the Claremore Veterans Center, seen here in April, died from COVID-19 earlier this year. Now the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs' residential facility in Clinton is having a COVID outbreak, with 58 residents having tested positive and four of them having died.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — The veterans center in Clinton is the latest in the state to experience a COVID-19 outbreak.

“They are in the midst of a significant outbreak,” said Joel Kintsel, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs executive director.

The outbreak comes after similar situations in veterans facilities in Claremore and Norman.

Kintsel said four residents of the facility at Clinton, in western Oklahoma, have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Fifty-eight residents there have tested positive, he said.

So far, three positive residents have been transferred to a COVID-19 wing at the Norman facility, he said.

Normally, those patients would be transferred to the VA hospital in Oklahoma City, but that facility is at capacity, Kintsel said.

An asymptomatic employee was the source of the infections, he said.

Asymptomatic employees were also the source of infections in Claremore and Norman, officials have said.

Twenty-seven staff members at the Clinton facility are off work due to positive tests, Kintsel said.

“We are following all of the infection guidelines from Oklahoma State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and following every known scientific method for combatting COVID-19,” he said.

Kintsel said he was very grateful for the efforts of staff in trying to deal with and mitigate the virus.

“Claremore beat it,” Kintsel said. “Norman is beating it, and I know Clinton will beat it, too.”

So far, 78 residents systemwide have died after testing positive for COVID-19, said Shane Faulkner, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.

Currently, 83 veterans center residents statewide are positive for COVID-19, Faulkner said. Another 116 residents have recovered, he said.

Since the pandemic began, 277 residents have tested positive, Faulkner said.

To this point, 254 Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs staff members have tested positive and 194 have recovered, Faulkner said. Sixty are currently not working due to positive COVID-19 tests, he said.

Kintsel said the Oklahoma State Department of Health has assured the agency that it is a high priority for a vaccine once it becomes available.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

