Supporters reiterated their steadfast support for Julius Jones on Monday after the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to recommend his death sentence be commuted to life with the possibility of parole.

“I love him and I know they’re going to do it right,” Madeline Davis-Jones said of her son. “All of these years have felt like a test. Sometimes, we have to keep taking a test until we get it right. This time, God turned it around. I think we’re on the right track.”