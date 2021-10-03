'These aren't the bad guys': Afghanistan refugees' arrival in Oklahoma has retired Army colonel back in action

English language classes will be provided, FitzGerald said.

The children will be allowed to enroll in Stillwater Public Schools, FitzGerald said.

A trained case manager with Catholic Charities will be assigned to the families to help them navigate a new life, FitzGerald said.

The U.S. Department of State will provide $1,225 per person in the family, FitzGerald said.

Work authorizations, which normally take 18 to 24 months, will be expedited so family members can find work more quickly, FitzGerald said.

Despite being a college town with an influx of potential workers during the school year, O’Brien and FitzGerald said there are plenty of jobs above minimum wage available in Stillwater.

FitzGerald said there will be no proselytizing.

“The initial task is to welcome the stranger, to help people in need,” O’Brien said. “We do that out of our faith.”

O'Brien and FitzGerald said a lot of issues are still being worked out.

“Whenever a need has arisen, it gets met,” O’Brien said.

