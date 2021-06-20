These are the stories of 15 fatal chases involving Oklahoma Highway Patrol since May 2016

Trooper Darren Potter had attempted a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 44, saying he was suspicious because the car’s paper tag might not have been filled out completely and the driver took longer than normal to pull over before speeding off.

Potter — who had determined there was another occupant in the car — performed an initial TVI that put the car in a ditch. At that point a Creek County sheriff’s deputy reportedly could see the passenger’s “look of fear” and driver’s smile and laughter. Potter said he didn’t see the bridge until after he performed the second TVI while the car already was spinning. Potter reportedly lost control and spun out as he had to swerve to avoid crashing into the bridge, too.