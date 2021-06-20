These are the stories of 15 fatal chases involving Oklahoma Highway Patrol since May 2016

Stolen property or traffic infractions prompted all but one of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicular pursuits that killed 18 people the past five years despite policy requiring troopers to weigh if the benefits of apprehension are worth a chase’s risks.
At least eight individuals killed weren’t the eluding drivers. Five were uninvolved motorists, at least two were passengers in fleeing vehicles, and one was a Highway Patrol lieutenant on foot struck by another trooper’s cruiser at high speed.
There could be up to two more passengers inside fleeing vehicles who were killed, but the Highway Patrol won’t say whether the deceased juveniles in two separate chases were the eluder or an occupant.
No troopers have been disciplined in any of the fatal pursuits for which OHP has provided varying levels of documentation to the Tulsa World in response to open records requests during the tenures of three different Department of Public Safety commissioners.
Death: Alexander D. Larmon, 44, the eluding driver
Pursuit prompt: Speeding 91 mph in a 70 mph zone, suspected DUI after stopping to interact with trooper
When: 12:13-12:20 a.m. May 8, 2016
Fatality location: Interstate 40 in Seminole County
What happened: A trooper’s tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) — nudging the pickup truck’s right rear to make it spin out — caused the vehicle to roll over and eject the driver.
Trooper Jonathan Earls, after stopping Larmon for speeding, said he smelled alcohol and saw an open beer can. A scuffle over the keys ensued before Larmon took off with Earls in pursuit. After two minutes, Earls said over OHP radio, “As soon as I get a chance I’m gonna TVI,” and he did a couple of minutes later.
Earls can be heard on dash cam video saying: “He was swerving all over the road, and he was coming up on a car. I mean there wasn’t nothing I could do. He was going to kill someone. He was drunk.”
Death: Etoyce Johnson, 64, an uninvolved motorist
Pursuit prompt: Reported stolen vehicle
When: 9:42 to 9:47 a.m. June 26, 2016
Fatality location: 76th Street North and Mingo Road in Owasso
What happened: Etoyce Johnson, 64, was killed on her way to church when a pickup truck pursued by troopers T-boned her car at an intersection.
Trooper Mark Tschetter confirmed through a license plate check that a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen as he followed the truck while patrolling Interstate 44 in Tulsa County.
Tschetter reported that during the high-speed pursuit the truck traveled left of center and passed in no-passing zones. Tschetter evaluated the danger of the pursuit “but decided to continue due to the extremely light traffic” on a Sunday morning on an industrial business road with plants that reasoned wouldn’t be open on a weekend.
He attempted to TVI the truck but each time the driver would apply the brakes and swerve into Tschetter’s car. The truck’s driver, 32-year-old Blake Lee Ferguson — who later pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter after an original charge of felony first-degree murder — admitted to using methamphetamine that morning.
Deaths: A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male in a fleeing car
Pursuit prompt: Expired license tag
When: 11:58 p.m. Oct. 13 to 12:03 a.m. Oct. 14, 2016
Fatality location: On U.S. 169 near 11th Street exit in Tulsa
What happened: The driver of a car fleeing troopers lost control and barrel rolled, ejecting two of the five juvenile occupants.
Trooper Jon Cotner tried to initiate a traffic stop after spotting a 2001 Toyota Camry with an expired tag at 31st Street and Garnett Road. The car reportedly sped off and minutes later was going more than 100 mph when the driver lost control in the northbound lanes of U.S. 169.
The names of the car’s five occupants weren’t released. One of the juveniles told troopers all five had smoked marijuana shortly beforehand. The car later was confirmed to be stolen.
OHP won’t say whether either of the teenagers who were killed was the driver.
Death: Eric Poore, 40, the eluding driver
Pursuit prompt: Speeding 81 mph in a 65 mph zone
When: 10:50-11:02 p.m. April 8, 2017
Fatality location: On 31st Street North at 53rd West Avenue in Tulsa
What happened: A fleeing driver “failed to negotiate the curve” and struck an embankment and base of a tree.
Trooper Jonathan Lipe had clocked Poore at 81 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 169 near 11th Street in Tulsa. Lipe reported that Poore was driving “erratic” and “unsafely” changing lanes, going through closed construction areas and running stop signs.
Poore’s daughter later told investigators that her father hadn’t been himself as he struggled to cope with his wife’s serious illness that hospitalized her.
Death: William Bruckman, 23, an uninvolved motorist
Pursuit prompt: Stolen vehicle
When: 6:01-6:28 a.m. May 24, 2017
Fatality location: On U.S. 75 near Lewis Avenue in Tulsa
What happened: A stolen utility truck driven by Jerry Lee Newman, then 24, plowed head-on into a sedan driven by Bruckman, who was commuting to work.
Sapulpa police had responded to a report of a vehicle theft in progress and tried to stop Newman from driving off with the utility truck. OHP took the lead in the pursuit as it wound through the grounds of the Tulsa International Airport.
“And he’s going the wrong way on 75. Just make sure we’re not following the wrong way on 75,” a voice said on OHP radio as Troopers Eddie Weilert and Jeremiah Hoyt, followed by two Sapulpa police officers, chased Newman in the wrong highway lanes for about 1 minute and 40 seconds. The fatal crash occurred moments after the troopers and officers began exiting the highway.
A jury convicted Newman of first-degree felony murder — when a death occurs during the commission of a felony — and a judge handed him a life sentence with the possibility of parole.
Death: Paul Kimble, 29, the eluding driver
Pursuit prompt: Speeding 89 mph in a 60 mph zone
When: 1:43 a.m. June 18, 2017
Fatality location: NE 36th Street and Sooner Road in Oklahoma City
What happened: A Dodge Charger fleeing troopers struck a center island curb, departed the roadway and hit a tree before rolling over onto its top.
The final collision report doesn’t name the pursuing trooper nor identify the reason for the chase; a spokesperson provided that information.
The report notes that the intersection wasn’t illuminated.
Death: Heath Meyer, 43, Highway Patrol lieutenant
Pursuit prompt: Following another vehicle too closely, failure to have a driver’s license
When: 10-10:31 p.m. July 14, 2017
Fatality location: Interstate 35 in Moore
What happened: Meyer hopped over a concrete divider to remove spike strips and was hit at a high speed by a pursuing OHP cruiser, which had ricocheted off of another OHP car that was nearly stopped because of the agency’s road block.
Trooper Rodney Rideaux said he pulled over D’angelo Burgess for following too closely. After telling Rideaux he had no driver’s license, Burgess sped off, weaving in and out of heavy traffic at 100 mph before cleanly making it through an OHP blockade.
Trooper Clint Painter — traveling 89 mph three seconds before impact — tried to use the inside shoulder to get through, but he side-swiped Rideaux’s car at 59 mph before careening into the OHP lieutenant. Meyer died 10 days later.
Burgess stopped at a gate to a nearby private property and was taken into custody shortly after the crash. He was convicted of first-degree felony murder and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.
Death: Mark Schoggins, 35, the eluding driver
Pursuit prompt: Stolen liquor bottle
When: 6:52-6:59 p.m. July 17, 2019
Fatality location: Near East South Avenue and South Third Street in McAlester
What happened: A shoplifting suspect was fatally shot by two troopers after he fled local police in a chase that was taken over by the Highway Patrol and reportedly reached 100-plus mph.
McAlester Police had been called to a liquor store on a report of the theft of a half-gallon of vodka. Officer Chuck Sutterfield was able to confirm the suspect vehicle via its license plate before the driver fled an attempted traffic stop. Sutterfield radioed early on that it “looks like he’s drinking” and soon positively identified the driver as Schoggins before OHP troopers took over the chase.
Trooper James McKee performed a TVI in the middle of a five-lane highway in the path of an oncoming motorcycle. The TVI was unsuccessful and McKee lost control, nearly hitting the motorcyclist. The pursuit ended in a residential area where the driver crashed twice in a yard and driveway.
Trooper Garrett Gray shot Schoggins through the windshield, and then McKee sprayed gunfire behind the SUV that hit Schoggins, pierced the window of an occupied home and struck a parked vehicle.
Death: Arron Turner Starks, 35, the eluding driver
Pursuit prompt: Reported stolen vehicle
When: 1:14-1:20 p.m. Nov. 11, 2019
Fatality location: Turner Turnpike near Chandler in Lincoln County
What happened: The driver of a stolen vehicle fleeing troopers swerved at a high speed to avoid spike strips, losing control of the car and rolling several times.
A lien holder contacted OHP to report that a car had been stolen from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. The lien holder was tracking the vehicle via GPS, allowing Troopers Matthew White and Charles Criddle to spot and then follow the car as it exited into a travel plaza.
Before Starks potentially parked and exited, both troopers turned on their lights. Starks drove off through the grass and back onto the interstate with White and Criddle in pursuit. The roadway was wet with the potential for black ice because of wintry precipitation that day.
OHP hasn’t released video yet, nor all of its documents.
Death: Adam Ray Hernandez, 34, the eluding driver
Pursuit prompt: Reported stolen vehicle, reckless driving
When: 11:50-11:59 a.m. Jan. 22, 2020
Fatality location: Near Shields Boulevard and Northwest 27th Street in Oklahoma City
What happened: A driver fleeing troopers hit a light pole and crashed through a median before stopping and exiting, moments later pointing his hands at troopers “in an aggressive manner.”
Purcell Police had reported a black Chevrolet Tahoe stolen from a gas station, and Trooper John Anderson reportedly spotted the SUV being driven recklessly on Interstate 35 in Cleveland County. OHP pursued, leading to the crash. Three troopers say they surrounded the SUV and that Hernandez failed to obey verbal commands to exit.
They opened the Tahoe’s doors, and that is when they say Hernandez exited. Anderson and Trooper Joseph Kimmons fatally shot Hernandez when he reportedly pulled his hands either from inside his front pockets or from behind his back.
OHP hasn’t released video yet.
Deaths: Joshua Kyle Priest, 33, the eluding driver, and Nicole Ann Stephens, 30, his passenger
Pursuit prompt: Speeding 88 mph in a 75 mph zone
When: 3:11-3:26 p.m. April 29, 2020
Fatality location: West 201st Street South near Oklahoma 16 in Creek County
What happened: A trooper performed a TVI on a fleeing vehicle that caused it to crash into a concrete bridge railing and roll over in a fiery wreck.
Trooper Darren Potter had attempted a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 44, saying he was suspicious because the car’s paper tag might not have been filled out completely and the driver took longer than normal to pull over before speeding off.
Potter — who had determined there was another occupant in the car — performed an initial TVI that put the car in a ditch. At that point a Creek County sheriff’s deputy reportedly could see the passenger’s “look of fear” and driver’s smile and laughter. Potter said he didn’t see the bridge until after he performed the second TVI while the car already was spinning. Potter reportedly lost control and spun out as he had to swerve to avoid crashing into the bridge, too.
OHP hasn’t released video yet, but the Creek County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video.
Death: Casey Don Bailey, 58, the eluding driver
Pursuit prompt: Traffic stop first, then a report the vehicle was stolen
When: 9:02 p.m. July 15, 2020
Fatality location: U.S. 412 near West Siloam Springs
What happened: OHP hasn’t released video nor documents yet.
An agency spokesperson said a trooper had asked the driver during a traffic stop to exit the vehicle, but the driver fled. The trooper performed a TVI that rolled the fleeing vehicle and ejected the driver, who was struck by another vehicle.
Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Death: Cory Coffey, 38, an uninvolved motorist
Pursuit prompt: Speeding
When: 11:19-11:21 p.m. Oct. 22, 2020
Fatality location: NE 10th Street and Sunnylane Road in Oklahoma City
What happened: OHP hasn’t released video nor documents yet.
An agency news release said the trooper saw a vehicle pass at a high rate of speed on eastbound Interstate 40 near the Interstate 235 exit. The trooper pursued and the fleeing vehicle crashed into another vehicle, killing the uninvolved motorist.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle, reported to be James Cawthorne, 21, was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.
Death: An unidentified juvenile
Pursuit prompt: Reported stolen vehicle
When: 3:50-4 a.m. Jan. 13, 2021
Fatality location: SW 119th Street about 1.5 miles east of Interstate 44 in Oklahoma City
What happened: OHP hasn’t released video nor documents yet.
An agency news release said that a trooper ran the license plate of a vehicle around Interstate 240 and Penn and found out it was reported stolen. The vehicle, containing two juveniles and one adult, fled and took the chase at one point through a chain link fence of the Jefferson Middle School football field and around the track, according to OHP.
The trooper performed a TVI, which rolled the vehicle and ejected two of the three occupants. A juvenile was pronounced dead, and the two others were taken to a local hospital.
OHP won’t say whether the person who died was the driver or a passenger.
Deaths: Lanise Dade, 31, uninvolved motorist, and her young daughter
Pursuit prompt: Reported stolen vehicle
When: Feb. 25, 2021
Fatality location: 21st Street and 109th East Avenue in Tulsa
What happened: OHP hasn’t released video nor documents yet.
After someone flagged down a trooper to report a stolen pickup truck, the fleeing truck later T-boned an SUV during a pursuit, killing the mother and daughter and hospitalizing a boy.
Lt. Mark Warren had attempted to stop the truck in Coweta before its driver struck and killed two people. Elias Gonzales, 14, was arrested and later charged as an adult with two counts of felony first-degree murder.
Gonzales’ arrest affidavit states that he drove on the wrong side of a five-lane street for a stretch as troopers continued to chase. OHP policy prohibits troopers from chasing a fleeing vehicle “the wrong way in opposing lanes of traffic” when there are at least four lanes.
SOURCES: Law enforcement records, video and news releases