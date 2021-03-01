There's a 2,492-death discrepancy between the state's and the CDC's counts of COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma. Here's why.

The CDC death count soon will be posted regularly on the state’s coronavirus data webpage, Taylor said, with the state’s count of investigated deaths published in its weekly epidemiological report each Friday.

Taylor said data reporting processes have been strained the past three months as COVID-19 inundated hospitals, which improvised ways to handle patient loads far exceeding normal capacity. The state mostly was able to keep pace until November, he said.

“If you have to make the decision between keeping records or caring for a patient, we all are going to first and foremost say that the patient care has to take the priority,” Taylor said. “But that has had an impact on our ability to do these investigations as promptly as we would like.”

Taylor said epidemiological investigations and surveillance methods are the typical way in which the state tracks any infectious disease deaths, not just those attributed to COVID-19.

He said it’s uncommon — perhaps “exquisitely uncommon” — that a physician might mischaracterize a patient’s death. So he said he expects there to be only an “exceedingly small” number of cases in which the state finds a death that is attributed to COVID-19 on a death certificate not actually to have been caused by COVID.