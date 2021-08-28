There is one positive trend that can help boost COVID-19 outlook in Oklahoma. An uptick in vaccinations

Among so many negative COVID-19 metrics in Oklahoma, there is at least one positive trend — and it can help improve all the others.

The delta variant’s out-of-control spread across the state has coincided with a rise in vaccinations, with Oklahoma now ranked No. 36 in the country for percentage of population with at least one dose, according to the latest federal data.

After a swift start in the winter, the state rapidly fell from among the best to worst in COVID-19 vaccine uptake. This week the state marched up to the No. 36 spot after hovering at No. 39 or lower since July.

Keith Reed, Oklahoma State Department of Health deputy commissioner, on Thursday highlighted the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, now labeled with the brand name Comirnaty. He urged unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We have the tools to end the pandemic, and now we have even more confirmation that they work,” Reed said. “Please, get your vaccine today.”

Federal data show that nearly 2,080,000 Oklahomans — 52.6% — have had at least one dose and that more than 1,705,000 — 43.1% — are fully vaccinated.