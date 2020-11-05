 Skip to main content
'The worst storm': OG&E aims for full power restoration Friday night

  • Updated
OKC ice storm

Last week's ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City area caused widespread power outages. Tens of thousands of people remain without power, but utility officials said all power should be restored by this weekend. . DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - OG&E officials are looking to have everyone’s lights on for the weekend, after a devastating ice storm more than a week ago downed power lines, popped transformers and snapped trees across the state.

“We are still working,” Spokesman David A Kimmel said. “Our goal is still to get everybody up by Friday night. It’s unprecedented for us. It’s the worst storm we’ve had in our company’s history, in terms of damage and outages. Even now, we’re finding additional damage.”

Kimmel said OG&E has restored power to more than 340,000 customers. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, about 93,000 outages remained.

The ice storm knocked down more than 1,200 poles.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Video: Ice storm causes tree branches to snap off after Oklahoma storm

 

Gallery: Ice storm hits Oklahoma City area

 

