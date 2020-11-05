'The worst storm': OG&E aims for full power restoration Friday night

Last week's ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City area caused widespread power outages. Tens of thousands of people remain without power, but utility officials said all power should be restored by this weekend. . DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
By Josh Dulaney, The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY - OG&E officials are looking to have everyone’s lights on for the weekend, after a devastating ice storm more than a week ago downed power lines, popped transformers and snapped trees across the state.
“We are still working,” Spokesman David A Kimmel said. “Our goal is still to get everybody up by Friday night. It’s unprecedented for us. It’s the worst storm we’ve had in our company’s history, in terms of damage and outages. Even now, we’re finding additional damage.”
Kimmel said OG&E has restored power to more than 340,000 customers. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, about 93,000 outages remained.
The ice storm knocked down more than 1,200 poles.
Crews work to knock ice of the Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Ice hangs off the petals of flowers in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after a winter blast hit the state. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
An ice covered tree limb sits broken on the Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Ice covers a crosswalk sign in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Crews work to knock ice of the Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Edmond Field Services crew works to unblock Persimmon Creek Dr in Edmond after a large tree fell blocking it from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
Ice covers trees at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast hit the state. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Ice covers tree leaves at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast hit the state. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Broken tree limbs cover the road on NW 14th St. in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
The streetcar passes by ice covered trees that droop to ground along Robinson Ave. in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast hit the state. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Statue of Balto on Boulevard has ice on it's snout from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
A broken tree covers a car in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Do all precincts have power?
In addition to the effects of COVID-19, some parts of the state, including the Oklahoma City metro, remain without electrical power after last week’s ice storm. OG&E has promised to supply generators to polling places without electricity.
"The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Oklahoma State Election Board and OG&E report that all polling locations have power for today’s election," officials said in an email early Tuesday. "There are a limited number of polling locations using generator power and OG&E and ODEMHS have back-up generators available if an additional outage occurs today."
Traffic drives around fallen branch on 15th St. east of Boulevard from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Doug Hoke, the Oklahoman
Ice covers a crosswalk sign in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman]
Crews work to knock ice of the Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Neighbors in Heritage Hills survey the damage as debris from broken ice covered trees litter the road on NW 14th St. in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
A broken tree covers a car in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Edmond Field Services crew works to unblock Persimmon Creek Dr in Edmond after a large tree fell blocking it from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
The streetcar passes by ice covered trees that droop to ground along Robinson Ave. after a winter blast hit the state on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
One major branch from the Survivor Tree came crashing down Tuesday as ice covered the Oklahoma City National Memorial on Tuesday.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER, The Oklahoman
Icy weather hits the Oklahoma City area on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency in 47 counties, including those in the Oklahoma City metro, due to severe winter weather. Photo by CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Icy weather hits the Oklahoma City area on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency in 47 counties, including those in the Oklahoma City metro, due to severe winter weather. Photo by CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Icy weather hits the Oklahoma City area on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency in 47 counties, including those in the Oklahoma City metro, due to severe winter weather. Photo by CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Icy weather hits the Oklahoma City area on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency in 47 counties, including those in the Oklahoma City metro, due to severe winter weather. Photo by CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Icy weather hits the Oklahoma City area on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency in 47 counties, including those in the Oklahoma City metro, due to severe winter weather. Photo by CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Broken tree limbs cover the road on NW 14th St. in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Crews work to knock ice of the Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Heavily damaged tree outside the American Legion Frank H. Collins Post 111 from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
Edmond Field Service crews clear 15th St. near Rankin Blvd. from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
Crews work to knock ice of the Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Broken tree limbs cover the road on Walker Ave. in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
A car drive along Robinson Ave. avoiding the debris from broken trees that litter the road in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast hit the state. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Crews work to knock ice of the Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Neighbors work together to clear tree limbs that fell blocking Chimney Hill Rd at Brixton Rd from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman]
Debris from broken ice covered the ground at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast hit the state. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Crews work to knock ice of the Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Ice hangs off the petals of flowers in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after a winter blast hit the state. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Neighbors talk near a large branch that broke blocking most of Vance Dr in Edmond from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
Chimney Hill residents watch tree limbs being cleared from the road from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
Homeowners in Edmond survey the damage from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
A police car blocks east bound traffic of 15th Street in Edmond waiting for crews to remove a tree that fell blocking the lanes from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
Edmond Field Services crew works to unblock Persimmon Creek Dr in Edmond after a large tree fell blocking it from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
Ice hangs off of a tree branch in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after a winter blast hit the state. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Bryon Walker retrieves the mail for his neighbor after a large branch feel around the mailbox on Vance Dr in Edmond, from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
Heritage Hills resident Matt Zabel takes photos of the damage and broken tree limbs that cover the road on NW 14th St. in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
A person takes photos of the ice covered trees along Robinson Ave. in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast hit the state. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Ice covers tree leaves at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast hit the state. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
An Edmond Field Services truck blocks Rankin at 15th St. where a large branch fell and blocked the road from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
Crews work to knock ice of the Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a winter blast covered the state with ice. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
A large branch fell onto a parked mobile home on Arrowhead Dr. in Edmond from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
A fallen tree branch blocks 5th St. east of Boulevard from the ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City metro area Tuesday, October 27, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
