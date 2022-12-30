 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Oklahoman sues University of Oklahoma over coach payment records

Evans Hall OU

Evans Hall is the administration building on the University of Oklahoma in Norman. The Oklahoman and USA TODAY sought contract terms and payment records for several OU coaches, including men’s basketball head coach Porter Moser, and multiple football and basketball assistant coaches.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoman and USA TODAY have sued the University of Oklahoma over its refusal to provide records of contracts and payouts for several athletic coaches. 

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com.

Dec. 5, 2022 video. The Oklahoma Sooners host UMKC Dec. 6 and face Arkansas on Dec. 10. Video by Eli Lederman/Tulsa World

Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32: Sooners finish with losing record after dropping Cheez-It Bowl

The Sooners had disappointed faces after Thursday night’s 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. In a season filled with close defeats, the finale is tough to swallow.

OU takes tough-to-swallow 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida St.
OU takes tough-to-swallow 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida St.
Eric Bailey

  • Eric Bailey
For the fourth consecutive loss, the margin of defeat was only three points. It allows for second-guessing and what-ifs. Every play can be dissected after another heartbreaking defeat.

Photos: Sooners fall to Seminoles 35-32 in Cheez-It Bowl
Photos: Sooners fall to Seminoles 35-32 in Cheez-It Bowl

After the promise of a 3-0 start, the first Brent Venables-coached Oklahoma team stumbled through a 3-7 finish and the program's first losing …

Bill Haisten: An admirable effort, but a sickening final scene for the Sooners
Bill Haisten: An admirable effort, but a sickening final scene for the Sooners
Bill Haisten

  • Bill Haisten
There was the promise of a 3-0 start, followed by the sobering crumbling of the first Brent Venables-coached Oklahoma team.

Breaking down Oklahoma's 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State
Breaking down Oklahoma's 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State
Eli Lederman

  • Eli Lederman
OU finishes with a losing record for first time since 1998.

OU football notebook: Final farewell for Broiles

OU football notebook: Final farewell for Broiles

  • Eric Bailey Eli_Lederman
Final farewell

