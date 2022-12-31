The Oklahoman sues University of Oklahoma over coach payment records

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoman and USA TODAY have sued the University of Oklahoma over its refusal to provide records of contracts and payouts for several athletics coaches.
Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32: Sooners finish with losing record after dropping Cheez-It Bowl
The Sooners had disappointed faces after Thursday night’s 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. In a season filled with close defeats, the finale is tough to swallow.
For the fourth consecutive loss, the margin of defeat was only three points. It allows for second-guessing and what-ifs. Every play can be dissected after another heartbreaking defeat.
After the promise of a 3-0 start, the first Brent Venables-coached Oklahoma team stumbled through a 3-7 finish and the program's first losing …
There was the promise of a 3-0 start, followed by the sobering crumbling of the first Brent Venables-coached Oklahoma team.
OU finishes with a losing record for first time since 1998.
