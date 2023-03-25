OKLAHOMA CITY — A proposal regarding THC potency limits is among several bills regulating medical marijuana still alive this session after being advanced from their respective chambers of origin.

Senate Bill 440, by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, would direct the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to create rules limiting the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) potency of medical marijuana and related products sold in dispensaries.

The measure passed the Senate by a vote of 43 to 4 and heads to the House for consideration.

After the failure of a state question proposing to legalize recreational marijuana, Gov. Kevin Stitt said it showed voters thought more regulation of medical marijuana was needed.

According to Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office, the state has witnessed an explosion of marijuana growers since the 2018 legalization of medical marijuana, which has been a Trojan horse for organized criminals.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotic and Dangerous Drugs Control estimates that nearly half of the state’s 6,229 marijuana grow operations are illegal, Drummond’s office said.

“Oklahoma’s illegal marijuana grow operations pose a serious threat to public safety, particularly in rural communities invaded by organized criminals from China and Mexico,” Drummond said.

In addition to proposing limits to the potency of cannabis products made available in Oklahoma, Garvin has authored measures related to obtaining a patient license.

SB 439 would require the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to issue a list of qualifying medical conditions needed for a minor to successfully apply for a patient card.

The state question that legalized medical marijuana did not list which conditions would be necessary to seek a physician’s recommendation for treatment using cannabis.

Telemedicine appointments with niche providers have grown in popularity since Oklahoma legalized medical marijuana. Garvin proposes doctors be required to conduct an in-person exam of minor applicants, with exceptions for those who are home-bound.

That measure, part of SB 439, passed the Senate by a vote of 43-4 and heads to the House.

The so called “pre-pack” proposal from Garvin would require growers and processors to sell only pre-packaged cannabis items to dispensaries in most cases. SB 645 passed by a vote of 39-6 and heads to the House for consideration.

Another bill heading to the House for consideration, Garvin’s SB 264 would authorize the OMMA to use secret shoppers to find businesses out of compliance with the state’s marijuana laws and rules.

SB 808, by Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa, would allow OMMA’s executive director to shut down a licensee for an emergency, without notice or a hearing, if needed to protect the environment.

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said she was concerned about the lack of definitions in the bill, adding the director would be given broad discretion. She said it was not clear what would meet the level of emergency.

The measure passed the Senate by a vote of 38-9 and heads to the House for consideration.

SB 913, by Sen. Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, would require commercial growers to obtain at least a $50,000 bond to ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations. The point would be to defray the cost of any necessary restoration of the property, including removing equipment, destruction of waste and remediation of environmental hazards.

Growers who have owned the land for five years before submitting an application would be exempt.

The measure passed the Senate by a vote of 42-5 and heads to the House for consideration.

SB116, by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, would prevent new growing operations from within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.

The measure passed the Senate by a vote of 34-10 and heads to the House for consideration.

“This will create a very confusing environment for business owners and misses the mark on what is trying to get done here,” Kirt said.

She called it “a very reckless approach.”

SB 80, by Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, would allow municipalities to prohibit medical marijuana businesses from certain areas. Businesses in operation prior to the law could continue to operate with a license.

Coleman said the measure provides local control.

The measure passed by a vote of 45-5 and heads to the House for consideration.

HB 1616, by Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, requires any elected or appointed state, county or municipal official to disclose conflicts of interest or ownership interests in the medical marijuana business to OMMA.

The bill passed by a vote of 65-29 and heads to the Senate for consideration.

HB 1711, by Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Broken Arrow, would require growers to report their monthly usage of electricity and water to the Oklahoma Medical marijuana Authority.

Supporters have said the measurer is needed to ensure growers are producing the amount of plants they said they would raise and not more.

The measure passed the House by a vote of 88-0 and heads to the Senate for consideration.

HB 1347, by Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, would require OMMA to competitively bid for a seed-to-sale inventory tracking system. A lawsuit related to the state’s current vendor, Metrc, has yet to be resolved.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 84-6 and is pending in the Senate.

A related measure, SB 177, would have required OMMA to provide no less than three and no more than five inventory tracking systems selected by competitive bidding. The measure died in the Senate.

10 things that are still illegal under Oklahoma's medical marijuana laws Can't get a prescription for marijuana Can't use marijuana in the workplace or be impaired on the job Can't transport marijuana across state lines Can't get a doctor's recommendation inside a dispensary Can't try the product while shopping Can't smoke marijuana where tobacco also prohibited Can't give marijuana away Can't drive while impaired on marijuana Can't possess an excessive amount of marijuana Can't smoke where you're told not to