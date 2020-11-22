Thanks to COVID-19, Oklahoma mice are braver than ever. Here's how to handle them.

During a conversation about the coronavirus, a neighbor exclaimed how she recently spotted a mouse in her kitchen. Her parents also were dealing with a rodent issue at their Edmond home. Meanwhile, a friend of mine across town told me the family cat kept showing his love for them by continuously bringing them its kills — all mice.
I called a pest expert, interested to find out if the COVID-19 situation and its lockdowns somehow correlated with increased rodent activity.
“In the nine years I’ve been tackling rodent issues, I’ve never had to handle so many residential rodent issues in such a small period of time,” said Edwin Conant, owner/operator of Oklahoma City-based Get’Em Pest Control. “They need to eat, too, and they know where to find food.”
Conant explained that all of the extra foodstuffs and provisions people bought at the beginning of the pandemic, coupled with the fact that restaurants weren’t operating and, thus, not throwing anything out, had caused an increase in residential rodent calls into his business.
How to make it through another coronavirus lockdown this winter
How to prepare for a COVID-19 winter
How to prepare for a COVID-19 winter
Get tested now
Assume you have the virus
Stock up on masks
Get a flu shot
Educate yourself about the pandemic
Stock up on ways to survive colds and flus
Simplify your meals
Get moving to stay healthy
Exercise online...affordably
Move your feet
Keep on pedaling
Play in the snow
Boost your mental health
Shop for things that bring you joy
Don’t be S.A.D.
Say no to isolation
Say yes to counseling
Optimize your work-from-home space
Zoom better
Explore safe, socially distanced commuting
Don’t get caught in the cold
Create an emergency kit
Get set for outside socializing
Garden year-round
Gear up for snowy days
Shop safely outside
Stay safe when voting
Travel the world remotely
Be smart when you socialize
Build your bubble
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!