 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas man killed in single-vehicle crash in Wagoner County

  • Updated
  • 0

A Texas man was killed in a single-vehicle collision south of Wagoner on Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

A woman from Kaufman, Texas, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 on U.S. 69 about seven miles south of Wagoner when the crash occurred just before 8 a.m.

One of her passengers, Rodney Noe, 51, of Quinlan, Texas, died at a Muskogee hospital, the OHP reported.

The driver was stable when she was taken to a Tulsa hospital, and her other passenger — also from Kaufman — was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

Troopers were still investigating the collision later Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana ‘was planning U.S. move weeks before death’: 'There is nothing I can do in the UK'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert