Texas man killed in single-vehicle crash in Wagoner County

A Texas man was killed in a single-vehicle collision south of Wagoner on Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

A woman from Kaufman, Texas, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 on U.S. 69 about seven miles south of Wagoner when the crash occurred just before 8 a.m.

One of her passengers, Rodney Noe, 51, of Quinlan, Texas, died at a Muskogee hospital, the OHP reported.

The driver was stable when she was taken to a Tulsa hospital, and her other passenger — also from Kaufman — was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

Troopers were still investigating the collision later Tuesday.