Texas doctor who violated abortion law owns Tulsa clinic challenging state restrictions

OKLAHOMA CITY — A doctor who admitted violating a controversial Texas abortion law owns a Tulsa clinic that is a plaintiff in a suit challenging five Oklahoma abortion statutes.

Dr. Alan Braid is the principal owner of Tulsa Women’s Reproductive Clinic, previously operated by Nova Health Systems and previously known as Reproductive Services.

Braid took over in 2018 when the previous owner retired.

He and the clinic are among plaintiffs challenging five Oklahoma abortion laws in Oklahoma County District Court. The laws take effect Nov. 1.

One is similar to the Texas measure. House Bill 2441 bans abortion at about six weeks, a point before most women know they are pregnant.

In an opinion piece in the Washington Post, Braid said he performed an abortion on Sept. 6 for a woman in her first trimester, but beyond the six-week limit in the Texas Senate Bill 8, which took effect Sept. 1.

“I acted because I had a duty of care to this patient, as I do for all patients, and because she has a fundamental right to receive this care,” he wrote.

The Texas law allows third parties to file suit and has no exceptions for rape or incest.