Texas Department of Public Safety escorts body of OHP captain who died after falling ill with COVID-19

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain who died of complications from COVID-19 is back home after members of the Texas Department of Public Safety escorted him from a hospital where he had been battling the virus.

Capt. Jeff Sewell, 58, was hospitalized since Sept. 5 after contracting COVID-19. He died at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas, on Saturday, and members of the Texas DPS provided an escort for Sewell's body to Atoka on Sunday.

Sewell worked for OHP for more than three decades, beginning his career in 1988 as a trooper in Clinton.

"Captain Jeffery W. Sewell was a friend to anyone that knew him and will be greatly missed," OHP said in a news release Monday afternoon, saying it is "deeply saddened" by his death.

The agency first posted a social media update Saturday announcing Sewell's death, as did the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which described Sewell as a "dedicated public servant who had a huge heart for the people he served."

The Washington Post reported earlier this month that the novel coronavirus has killed more law enforcement officers this year than all other causes combined.