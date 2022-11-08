Texas damage upgrades tornado that tore through Idabel to EF4

Damage found Tuesday in Texas near the beginning of the path of a tornado that tore through Idabel over the weekend led the National Weather Service to preliminarily upgrade the vortex's rating to EF4.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana, shared photos of what appeared to be a leveled home on Twitter, saying that based on the damage found by a Quick Response Team, the tornado was being upgraded from EF3 to an EF4 with estimated top wind speeds of 170 mph. The tornado tracked 58 miles from Red River County, Texas, to McCurtain County,

The storm system from overnight Friday into early Saturday spawned at least nine tornadoes across the adjoining corners of Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana as well as flash flooding. At least two people died in the storm.

One of those killed was a 90-year-old man in the Pickens area of McCurtain County, Oklahoma officials reported. Another death was reported in far northeastern Texas County.

Several others whose homes were demolished escaped injury by sheltering in their bathtubs, under their stairs or even in an oil pit, the Shreveport office reported.

"Remember, lowest floor, center room, cover your head," the office wrote on Twitter with a picture of the pit in a destroyed outbuilding that sheltered 10 people. "It can save a life."

National Weather Service Tulsa meteorologist Michael Bowlan said tornadoes with a continuous track receive only one rating based on their most substantial damage. The storm left EF3-level damage in its trail in Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service Norman tweeted that the EF4 tornado is the first to affect the state since May 9, 2016, making it the second-longest stretch at 2,369 days without such a strong tornado in the state in recent history. The longest ran from April 30, 1984, to April 25, 1991, the office wrote on Twitter — 2,552 days.